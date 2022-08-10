The Why Does It Always Rain on Me hitmakers are one of a string of shows coming to Dubai Opera later this year…

Scottish rock band Travis are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their smash hit The Invisible Band album with a performance in Dubai later this year. The Scottish four-piece will take to the stage at Dubai Opera on Monday October 17.

Tickets go on sale at 1pm on Friday August 12, priced from Dhs240.

At the gig, fans can expect to hear hits from the band’s four-time platinum, third album like Sing, Flowers in the Window and Side, as the band throw it back two decades, as well as some of their other famous tracks including karaoke favourite Why Does It Always Rain On Me.

Formed in Glasgow in 1990, the band is made up of lead singer Fran Healy, bass guitarist Dougie Payne, lead guitarist Andy Dunlop, and Neil Primrose on drums and percussion. In announcing the gig on social media, the band wrote, “we’re excited to announce we’re bringing The Invisible Band show to your incredible Dubai Opera. We can’t wait to play this amazing room!”

More big gigs to look out for

If you’re wondering what other live sets to treat your eardrums to this year, you’ll be pleased to hear there’s more brilliant concerts comings your way. In September, 90s boyband fans will be treated to shows from Five at Bongo’s Bingo Dubai and Westlife live at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Come October, pop sensations Justin Bieber and George Ezra will take to the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena. Then in November, live music highlights include Andrea Bocelli and Kendrick Lamar in Abu Dhabi, while Dubai gig lovers can expect shows from Lewis Capaldi, Callum Scott and One Republic. Phew.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 8pm, Monday October 17, from Dhs240. dubaiopera.com

Image: Facebook