Tired of catching up at your usual Dubai cafes? Whether you’re a car enthusiast, pet lover, or a creative with artistic flair, there are so many intriguing and unique cafes to try out in Dubai.

These are our top 10 unique cafes to experience in Dubai.

Dubai Coffee Museum

Located in the historic Al Fahidi district, The Coffee Museum is an upscale concept in a relaxed setting. Look through two storeys of coffee history, indulge in international coffee varieties, and visit the gift shop so you can leave with a souvenir or two.

The Coffee Museum, Al Fahidi, Bur Dubai, Sat to Thurs 9am to 5pm, closed Fri. Tel: (0)4 353 8777, @coffeemuseum

Ailuromania Café

The first cat cafe in the Middle East and Dubai, this one is perfect for all you cat lovers out there. Spend time with these sweet furry felines and snack on some delectable goods. The menu includes pizza, pasta, waffles, coffee and so much more. We can’t promise you’ll get any eating time in while surrounded by the adorable kittens, though.

Ailuromania Café, Umm Suqiem, Dubai daily 11am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 321 6661, @ailuromaniacafe

bkry

A brand new outpost in Alserkal avenue, bkry is a baking and non-alcoholic cocktail lover’s dream. From gorgeous croissants to a fully-fledged menu – with incredible mixed drinks to enjoy, bkry is your new home for watching bakers work away at their craft while you enjoy the minimalist vibes. Everything is sourced locally, and the flour is even made in the bakery itself, so you know you’re getting it good and fresh.

bkry, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, open 8am to 10pm daily. @bkry.space

DRVN by Porsche

Designed to bring the community together, this collaboration combines DRVN Coffee’s contemporary homegrown concept with the iconic history and heritage of Porsche. Expect fine coffee created by artisan baristas and exclusive Porsche models on display to admire while you sip on fresh brews. With community activities and activations throughout the year, DRVN by Porsche is your new home for cars, coffee and culture.

DRVN by Porsche, Bluewaters, Dubai Sun to Thurs 8am to 12am, Fri and Sat 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 243 8127, @drvn.ae

Sketch Art Café

Artists, here’s one for you. Sketch Art Café & Sketch Studio is a cool space set to bring out your inner Picasso. At Sketch Café, you can illustrate paper coffee cups while you catch up over a refreshing beverage. At the end of the day, 10 to 20 of the most wow-worthy cups will then be selected and put on display on the striking Coffee Cup Wall of Fame.

Sketch Art Café, Mattar bin Lahej Gallery, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 8am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 7am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 271 2603, @sketchartcafe

Möto Rauch & Staub

This is Dubai’s only cafe that is a cafe, a barbershop and a motorbike workshop in one. Founded by Marco Möller who was looking to get back to working with his hands while giving back to the community, it took three years to build. But once it opened, the cafe quickly became a place for the biker community to gather, eat good food, and maybe get a haircut while they are there.

Möto Rauch & Staub, 4b Street, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 329 3300 @motodubai

Charade Board Game Café

At this unique cafe, board games are free with the food. The menu is monstrous, with giant burgers, loaded fries and a variety of shakes. Charade also has happy hours from 12pm to 6pm daily, offering 20 per cent off your bill.

Charade, Wasl 51 mall, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)50 137 0779, @charadedubai

Forever Rose Café

Have you ever wanted to feel 2-dimensional? You can now at this monochrome café that allows patrons to feel as if they are part of a drawing. The unique design makes the real, three-dimensional world look like a flat illustration. Everything is in monochrome, leaving only customers, food and beverages in colour to recreate the romantic notion of being a part of a fairytale.

Forever Rose Café, Boxpark, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 8am to 12am, Fri to Sun 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 548 4210, @foreverrosecafe

Flat12

Petrol heads, there seem to be plenty unique cafes in Dubai cafe dedicated to you. Fuel up with a brew-tiful cup of coffee at Flat12 cafe. The stylish coffee house and gallery showcase a rotating collection of vintage and iconic sports cars. So you can take a peek at the classic cars and enjoy a drink, or even a vintage burger.

Flat12 cafe, Rashid, Sun to Thu 8am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 8am to midnight. @flat12cafe

PDL Café and Barbershop

Yes, you read that right. At PDL, you can get a haircut while drinking speciality coffee. It is also a hangout for the cycling community in Dubai and claims to be a ‘modern-day man cave’.

PDL, multiple locations, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 9993, @pdl_dubai

