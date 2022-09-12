Hurray, it’s almost here…

To ensure you make the most out of your weekend we have compiled a list of things we love and think you’ll love too. This weekend’s lineup includes a new brunch at a Michelin-star restaurant, free fitness classes, and an African-themed paint and grape pop-up. Interested?

More things to do this weekend in Dubai below:

Friday, September 16

Escape to the beaches of Tulum at EVA Beach House

Located on the popular Palm West Beach, EVA Beach House is launching its first Brunch of Tulum. From 2pm on Fridays, guests can dine and dance their way into the weekend at this beautiful boho-inspired beach club. The three-course set menu includes an array of international dishes, from burrata salad to sushi, baby chicken to truffle pizza. With a gorgeous backdrop and live DJ playing indie beats, this brunch will leave you feeling like you’re on a tropical island.

Brunch of Tulum, EVA Beach House, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Fridays. 2pm to 5pm. Soft Dhs450, house Dhs595, premium Dhs790. Tel: (0)4 510 4800. evabeachhousedubai.com

Get ready to sing your heart out at karaoke night

Go-to karaoke song at the ready. Whether you are a music lover or just want somewhere to enjoy a lively atmosphere with great food, Halo Halo have just launched a new karaoke and seafood night in Dubai. Every Friday and Saturday evening, for Dhs69 per person, enjoy a generous serving of Cajun-style seafood served with unlimited rice and unlimited iced tea.

Halo Halo, Edge Creekside Hotel, Deira, Dubai and Jannah Marina Hotel Apartments, Dubai Marina. Every Friday and Saturday. 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Dhs69 per person. Tel: (0)4 275 9455.

Become a coffee connoisseur with this coffee tasting session

To celebrate its new opening in Dubai Hills Mall, Coffee Planet is hosting a free coffee tasting and pairing session this Friday at 3pm. Led by the Head of Coffee, Cleia Junqueira, the session will unlock your taste buds as you explore the different avenues of taste, flavour, and brewing.

Coffee Planet, Dubai Hills Mall opposite Roxy Cinemas. Friday, September 16. 3pm. Booking is essential. @mycoffeeplanet

Try the extravagant new menu at Play restaurant

This eccentric ‘dinner and a show’ hotspot has a new menu that adds a little flair to classic dishes. New dishes include Shiny Flakes (a burrata dish), Better Than Shrimp (jumbo Mediterranean red shrimp), Beets by Play (a delicious vegan, beetroot dish), and Gift From The Pyrenees (lamb that is smoked with hay in front of the guest). The exciting new menu launches Friday, September 16.

Play Restaurant, H Hotel, Trade Centre Area, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 336 4444. playrestaurants.com / @playrestaurant

Saturday, September 17

Join in a free fitness class at Dubai Internet City Amphitheatere

On Saturday evening, fitness community The Park, are hosting a free fitness event at Dubai Internet City Amphitheatre called Open Season. Starting from 6pm, the evening’s itinerary includes a running session, yoga, zumba, kick boxing, and cross training and ends with a sound healing session at 9.30pm. Aimed at people and families of all ages, The Park brings people together to work out and have fun while doing so.

PS. the first 100 people to check in will receive a free welcome pack.

Open Season. Dubai Internet City Amphitheatre. September 17. 6pm to 10pm. @thepark_uae

Fill up on endless birria tacos at Burro Blanco Motor City

On the hunt for good tacos? Burro Blanco’s Motor City branch are here to satisfy your Mexican food cravings. Starting this Saturday, September 17 from 12pm, you will be able to enjoy as many birria tacos as you can for Dhs79. This price is also inclusive of unlimited drinks (try their popular Agua de Jamaica), plus chips, salsa, and dessert (arroz con leche).

Burro Blanco Motor City, The Ribbon Mall, Dubai. Saturdays. 12pm until supply lasts. Dhs79. @burroblancouae

Brunch with a view at Michelin-star Torno Subito

Mamma mia, there’s a brand new Saturday brunch in town and it’s at everyone’s favourite Italian restaurant Torno Subito. Recently awarded one Michelin-star, the restaurant is located at W Dubai – The Palm. Starting Saturday, September 17, the weekly brunch, La Riviera, will serve up classic Italian ingredients with cocktail stands, an ice cream trolley, and sharing style platters.

La Riviera brunch, Torno Subito, W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah. Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Dhs325 soft drinks, Dhs425 house and sparkling, Dhs 525 premium beverages. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. tornosubitodubai.com /@tornosubitodubai

Unleash your creativity at this paint and grape pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sip N Paint DXB🎨 (@sipnpaintdxb)

Paint along to old school rnb and afrobeats with this unique guided art session by Art by Ruth. This event’s art theme is A trip to Africa. The tickets are priced at Dhs189 which includes the guided art session, art materials, canvas, live DJ, prizes, cake, music, and vibes. Food and drinks can also be bought at the venue. These classes fill up fast so be sure to book your tickets sooner rather than later.

Afro Sip n Paint, Doubletree by Hilton, Business Bay. Saturday, September 17. 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Dhs189. @sipnpaintdxb

Jam along to Punjabi singer Ammy Virk live at WTC

Indian singer, actor, and producer Ammy Virk is performing live at Dubai World Trade Centre this weekend with Punjabi singer, Noor Chahal. Punjabi music fans can dance away to popular bhangra beats and music tracks, including Qismat, Zindabaad Yaarian, and Wang Da Naap. Tickets start from Dhs125 for general admission and include an F&B voucher and LED wristbands.

WTC Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre. Saturday, September 17. 9pm. Dhs125. dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday, September 18

Watch a Katy Brand comedy play at Alserkal Avenue

This 90-minute play, called 3 Women, was written by well-known British comedian Katy Brand. It’s about three generations of women from the same family. The night before one of the women gets married, the three of them get together in their hotel suite for a bonding session. What happens next? All will be revealed.

3 Women. The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. September 16 to 18. 7.30pm. Dhs100. dubai.platinumlist.net

Work up a sweat at this new women’s fitness superclub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitnGlam – Women’s Superclub (@fitnglamgym)

Just when you thought Dubai Hills Mall couldn’t get any better, this women’s gym and wellness club opens its doors on Friday, September 16. The new superclub by Fitnglam and The Platform Studios features a HIIT arena, yoga studio, indoor cycling studio, and a multi purpose studio for all things mind, body, booty, and barre. Plus, wellness brand Cryo are also on board to provide pre and post workout cryotherapy treatments. You can have a look at their schedule for the weekend ahead here: fitnglam.ae/schedule

Fitnglam Women’s Superclub, level 1, Storm Coaster entrance, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai. fitnglam.ae

Catch up over breakfast at Ella’s Eatery

From eggs benefict to waffles, beetroot avocado toast to shakshuka, indulge in a heavenly breakfast brunch which includes six plates from the menu plus a tea, coffee, or juice. This family-friendly and dog-friendly neighbourhood café also has an outdoor terrace but it fills up fast so make sure you book ahead. This new breakfast offering is a daily occurrence from 8am to 12pm and is priced at Dhs85.

Breakfast Brunch, Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 8am to 12pm. Dhs85. Tel:(0)4 557 0984. @ellaseatery

Images: Social/Provided