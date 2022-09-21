Read all a-bao-t it…

Bao buns are a truly gastronomical experience. Originating from Fujian cuisine, it has become a popular street snack in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and many other countries in Southern Asia. Whether you’re a bao lover or a bao newbie, these are the top spots to get your fix of bao buns in Dubai…

Baofriend

These bao’s are bun-in-a-million. At this Asian Fusion restaurant, guests can choose from miso eggplant, garlic miso braised short rib, 7 spice pulled chicken or crispy beef tenderloin to fill their bao’s – a must try, amongst their other Asian fusion classics.

Baofreind, Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai UAE, Mon to Sun 7AM to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 287 5120, @baofrienddubai

BB Social

Assemble your squad and head down to this Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum-approved restaurant. This eatery is big on its bao, utilising fresh and high-quality ingredients. Their selection is every foodie’s dream, with softshell crab, black cod, lobster, crispy duck, sesame beef, chicken and more to fill your buns.

DIFC, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thur to Fri 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 407 4444, https://thisisbb.com/

Miss Tess

Miss Tess is a groovy establishment and needs to be the next place you get your bao buns in Dubai. Diners can indulge in roasted duck bao – a signature dish, slow braised short ribs, or crispy Korean chicken. If you manage to visit be sure to also try their famous dim sum.

Miss Tess, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Sun to Fri 6pm to 2am, Sat 7pm to 2am, Tel: (0)50 498 8505, @misstessdubai

Bā Restaurant & Lounge

This restaurant will take you on a flavourful adventure through the China, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Guests can feast on a pork belly, BBQ chicken, wasabi prawn or black pepper beef bao buns.

Fairmont The Palm, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)044572457, @ba.boldlyasian,

BAO Kitchen

The restaurant’s name says it all. This establishment prides itself on baos, so you won’t be disappointed. Crispy fried prawns, bang bang chicken, teriyaki chicken, BBQ beef, fried oyster mushrooms and much more is available.

BAO kitchen, Resortz by Danube, Al Barsha South, Dubai, Sat to Thur 11.45am to 12am, Fri 11.45am to 11.58pm, Tel: (0)4 422 1640, @baohousedubai

Hutong

If you are a DIFC newbie, then this restaurant needs to be on your ‘to-dine-list’. There’s four baos on their menu: mushroom, seafood, chicken and beef. If you’re feeling wild, order their bao platter and treat yourself to an array of baos.

DIFC, Dubai, Sun to Fri 12-3.30pm 6pm-1am, Sat 12.30-4pm 6pm-1am, Tel: (0)4 220 0868, hutong-dubai.com

Pitaya Thai Street Foo

Bringing Bangkok to Dubai, this outlet is putting a Thai twist on the traditional bao buns. All foodies can enjoy chicken satay, beef lemongrass or chicken katsu bao buns. It is a haven for all of those craving an authentic taste of South East Asia, so make sure to try it.

Pitaya Thai Street Food, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Mon to Fri 11am to 12am, pitaya-thaistreetfood.com

New Shanghai

Loacted at the Dubai Mall, this bao bun can be enjoyed after your shopping spree in New Shanghai. This Chinese restaurant has an extensive menu ready to wow every Chinese food lover and their bao buns have been known to be a showstopper. Try the tender duck bao, or crispy panko eggplant and portobello mushroom bao.

Multiple locations,The Dubai Mall, Tel: (0)4 224 6819, newshanghaime.com

Wagamama’s

This international staple offers a few variations of the beloved bao buns. Their fillings include firecracker jackfruit, aromatic chicken, Korean barbecue beef, mushroom and aubergine. Diners will be tempted with their other delicious treats as well, such as their bang bang cauliflower.

Multiple locations across Dubai, wagamama.ae

The Noodle-House

A Dubai favourite, The Noodle House is always a great option to get your Asian cravings satisfied. With a duck, shrimp or tofu bao option, there is something that all tastebuds can enjoy. Diners are also spoilt for choice, with a large variety of other Asian delicacies on the menu.

Multiple locations in Dubai, thenoodlehouse.com

