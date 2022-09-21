Because cheese is always a good idea…

If you’re deep into any kind of eating healthy phase, then avert your eyes (in fact, head here if you want a healthy meal to order). For everyone else, there’s cheese. Lots and lots of lovely melted cheese.

To help you live your best life, here are three of Dubai’s best cheese fondue and raclette venues…

Publique

Your spoilt for cheesy choice at Publique, an Alpine-inspired retreat in Souk Madinat. On Monday nights, tuck into unlimited raclette, two hours of free-flowing wine as well as a chocolate fondue for Dhs280. While Thursday nights are reserved for unlimited fondue cheese and chocolate both available and two hours of free-flowing wine for Dhs270. If you’re fancying raclette or fondue any other night of the week, Publique does raclette for two (Dhs280) and for four (Dhs425) which is accompanied by cold cuts, sourdough, and potatoes. Fondue for two goes for Dhs320 and for four for Dhs595.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, daily noon to 2am. Tel: (04) 430 8550. @publiquedubai

St Tropez Bistro

Cheese so chic indeed, baked camembert, cheese plates but most importantly: fondue. Not one but two choices for fondue are available at St Tropz Bistro. Enjoy Fondue Savoyarde which includes veal bacon, garlic and crispy onions baked in a delicious country loaf. Or Fancy sharing a fondue, melted brie, comte and gruyere finished with lemon and white wine, served with potatoes, French bread and a lovely broccoli and garlic confit.

St Trope Bistro, Mall of the Emirates, open daily from 10am to midnight, sttropez.ae

Vintage

Three hours of unlimited fondue and wine? Where do we sign up? At Vintage, you can savour some of Dubai’s best cheese fondue, along with free-flowing house wine, for Dhs200. This cheese fondue deal in Dubai is available Sunday to Thursday, from 7pm to 10pm.

Vintage, Wafi Mall, Oud Metha, Fri to Wed 7pm to 10pm, Dhs200. Tel: (04) 324 4100. @wafirestaurants

Images: Unsplash