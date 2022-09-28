This is sure to make-iato go crazy…

Get your caffeine fix at these places for absolutely free. In honour of International Coffee Day on Saturday, October 1, these cafes and restaurants around Dubai are offering up a free cup of coffee.

Here are some of our favourite places that are offering free coffee and more in Dubai.

Around the Block

Hunt for the golden coffee bean and stand the chance to win free coffee every day for a year. Popular for its eclectic atmosphere and speciality coffees, Around the Block is turning its Al Wasl branch into an exciting activation site, where guests can search for the golden bean and enjoy a raffle on the day to stand the chance to win a masterclass with their Chief of Coffee.

Around the Block, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road, Jumeriah, Sat Oct 1, 4pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 342 8000 @aroundtheblock

Bageri Form

This cafe is celebrating Cinnamon Bun Day and International Coffee day all in one. On Tuesday, October 4, passionate pastry foodies and coffee aficionados can head down to Bageri Form and enjoy a delicious complimentary cinnamon bun with the purchase of every cup of coffee.

Bageri Form, Buidling 4, Dubai Design District, open Mon to Thu 7.30am to 8pm, Fri to Sun 8.30am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 570 8777, @bageriform

Boaz

From the heart of Istanbul, Boaz invites guests to enjoy a complimentary traditional freshly brewed cup of Turkish coffee. Sit back and relax while you sip on the aromatic flavours of Turkey paired with hearty traditional dishes.

Boaz, The Square, City Walk, Saturday, Oct 1 from 10am to 1am. Tel: (800) 323232, citywalk.ae

Carrefour BIO

The first 200 customers to arrive at the retailer’s first cafe, will be rewarded with a free organic coffee. Customers can take advantage of a delicious range of organic Ethiopian blends all of which have been graded as excellent by the Speciality Coffee Association. There are also plant based-milks available.

Carrefour BIO, City Centre Me’aisem, open daily 8am to 12am. citycentremeaisem.com

Flat12

Fuel up with a brew-tiful cup of coffee at Flat12 cafe. The stylish coffee house and gallery showcase a rotating collection of vintage and iconic sports cars. Motor down at midday and enjoy a free cup of coffee. Do note, you will only get one cup of coffee per person.

Flat12 cafe, Rashid, Sat Oct 1 between midday and 1pm. @flat12cafe

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

Let Hampstead Bakery and Cafe brew-ten your day with a free cup of joe and magnificent views of the Burj Khalifa. The West London-inspired cafe will give you your caffeine fix and will keep you buzzing all day long. Guests can choose from the full range of hot and cold drinks free of charge. You can dine in or opt for take away.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, Downtown Kitchens, Fountain Views, Downtown Burj Khalifa, Oct 1 9am to 10.30pm, one free coffee per customer. @hampsteadbakeryandcafe

Intellect Coffee x Mondoux

Offering coffee gourmands the opportunity to master the art of brewing the perfect cup of coffee, Monoux has partnered with Intellect Coffee to host free workshops to discuss the basics of brewing coffee at home along with various preparation methods. Guests who attend the workshop will walk away with some new skills and a complimentary bag of premium coffee beans. Guests can also enjoy one free coffee with each purchase of a dessert or crepe.

Mondoux, Dubai Creek Harbour, coffee brewing workshop 10am to 11am, complimentary coffee from 3pm to 6pm. Bookings are a must for the workshop. Tel: (0)50 118 9401 @mondoux_dubai

Jones the Grocer Express

If you’re in the DIFC area and looking for a pick-me-up on Saturday October 1, then Jones the Grocer Express will be your new best friend. The newly opened venue will offer visitors who buy a regular-sized coffee free refills (up to four times).

Jones the Grocer Express, Gate Building 5, DIFC, Sat Oct 1, 8am to 10pm. @jonesthegrocer

Kaffe Bloom

1004 Gourmet’s cafe will be celebrating International Coffee Day by offering a flat 50 per cent discount on all of the coffee options on their menu. Kaffe Bloom is also running a special coffee jelly float for the weekend.

Kaffe Bloom, inside 1004 Gourmet, Onyx Tower, The Greens, open Mon to Sat 9am to 10pm and Sun 11am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 399 1705, @kaffebloom

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Celebrating the launch of their new branch in Jumeriah, LDC Kitchen and Coffee will be welcoming caffeine fans to enjoy free coffee all day. At their other branches across Dubai, they will also be offering free coffee until 12pm.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, various branches across Dubai. @ldckitchen

Vibe Cafe

Healthy and Instagram-worthy is practically the motto at Vibe. On International Coffee Day, you can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all coffees all day long. The fantastically pink and ‘vibey’ cafe offers a wide range of brews, so pick your favourite. The list also includes their new superfood lattes which are rich in antioxidants, minerals and vitamins.

Vibe Cafe, Al Wasl and DIFC, Sat Oct 1 9am to 10pm, @vibeuae

Images: Supplied and Unsplash