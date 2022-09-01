Dubai Summer Surprises officially comes to an end this weekend…

This weekend is your last chance to get discounts on your favourite brands with the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises’ final sale. From Friday September 2 to Sunday September 4, shop further reductions of up to 90 per cent off retail brands across fashion, home, beauty, electronics, perfumes, optics, and supermarkets.

Shopaholics, take note as there’s a ton of prizes to be won with every spend. Shoppers who spend Dhs500 in Dubai Mall to get in with a chance to win Dhs1 million cash. Festival City Mall is offering 10 per cent cash back with every Dhs1,000 spend. And if you spend more than Dhs300 in a shopping spree, you could be in with a chance to win one million Share points.

Participating malls around Dubai include Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, City Centre Mirdif, Marina Mall, City Centre Deira, Nakheel Mall, City Walk, and the Outlet Village.

And that’s not it. As the 25th edition of DSS comes to a close, expect lots of events and family entertainment around the city. For the kids, meet the super hero PJ Masks in person at Ibn Battuta Mall or family-favourite Peppa Pig at Festival City Mall, until Sunday, September 4.

Comedy sensation Jo Koy will be at the Coca Cola Arena on Saturday, September 3. Tickets are on sale on Platinumlist for Dhs280. Plus, don’t forget to nab an Unlimited Summer Pass for Motiongate and Bollywood Parks for just Dhs395 until September 15.