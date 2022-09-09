Get ready for a sugar rush…

In case you didn’t know, it’s Chocolate Milkshake Day on Monday, September 12 and if you’re looking to indulge in a milkshake in Dubai, you’ve come to the right place.

Be warned, these chocolate milkshakes are far from calorie friendly. but hey, liquid calories do not count on this day, right?

Here is a list of where to get your fill of a delicious chocolate milkshake in Dubai.

Black Tap Dubai

There would be something wrong with this list if Black Tap didn’t make it. Notorious for their ridiculously large shakes, Black Tap has a few options for you to indulge in. Their classic Brooklyn blackout is a chocolate shake that is topped with chocolate frosting, two chocolate brownies and (the only thing small about this shake) mini chocolate chips.

They have also tapped (hah) into the vegan market with their fully vegan Black ‘n White Cakeshake that dons an entire slice of cake. Oh, and the milkshake is also chocolate flavoured.

Black Tap, various locations around the UAE, blacktapme.com, @blacktapdubai

The Coffee Club

Technically, this isn’t really labelled as a ‘milkshake’ because it has coffee in it, but who would say no to a little caffeine? The Coffee Club has three frappes on their menu that scream chocolate indulgence. There’s Nutella, Tim Tam and a brownie frappe to pick from to cure your chocolate hankering.

The Coffee Club, various locations around the UAE, @thecoffeeclubme

Al Ijaza Express Cafe

At this Dubai homegrown cafeteria, luxury is not the key selling point. Nevertheless, this rough and ready petrol station-based cafe offer a wild and wide variety of juices, smoothies and drinks. If you’re looking for a coma-inducing chocolate overload that sparks pure joy from within, then the Nutella frappe is the one to order. It may not look the most outrageous but its flavour is all that really matters and it certainly does not lack.

Al Ijaza Express Cafe, New Emirates Road, ENOC Gas Station, open 24 hours daily, @alijazacafe

Keventers

Arguably THE place for a vintage milk-in-a-glass bottle experience. Keventers is known for the Instagram-worthy glass bottles that have a delicious filling. They offer a premium selection of milkshakes that include Ferrero Rocher and Pistachio. Our favourite is the Ferrero Rocher – it is absolutely scrumptious. There are also various other chocolate options like choco-chip, Oreo and Nutella caramel.

Keventers, various locations around Dubai, @keventers_arabia

Shake Shack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shake Shack ME (@shakeshackme)



Shake Shack is synonymous with Instagram-worthy burgers and cheesy fries but their concrete cups and shakes are also worthy of an Instagram pic or two. The chocolate cookies and cream shake is chocolate custard mixed with cookie crumbles and topped with whipped cream.

Shake Shack, various locations around Dubai, shakeshack.com

Walnut Grove

While their food and breakfasts are absolutely delicious, Walnut Grove also has a drinks menu with plenty of crazy shakes to choose from. Activated charcoal and freshly blended strawberries are some of the ingredients in the shakes. However, since we’re here to talk about chocolate, they have a few chocolatey options to choose from such as the caramel brownie shake and coffee mocha shake. You can also try their Nutella and Ferrero Rocher shake which is a chocolate lovers’ dream.

Walnut Grove, The Dubai Mall, open Sun to Wed from 10am to 11pm and Thurs to Sun from 10am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 335 4888, @walnutgrovedubai

Images: Supplied and social