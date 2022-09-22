Smile, you’re going to be famous…

Halloween season is fast approaching, there are some thrilling films that are being released this week. Head down to your favourite cinema with some friends and catch these new films while they’re on the big screen.

Breaking news in Yuba County

This chaotic dark comedy has seemingly mixed reviews, ranging from fantastically hilarious to snooze fest. Nevertheless, it is set in a quiet town which is turned upside down when a woman’s husband is presumed missing. After his wife hides his body, she begins to take advantage of her growing fame and attention but begins to learn some dark truths about her husband.

Starring: Allison Janney, Wanda Skyes, Regina Hall, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina

Genre: Dark Comedy (15+)

House of Darkness

After meeting at a local bar, a man hopes to score with a beautiful and mysterious woman. A consequence of her needing a ride home, he accompanies her home to a secluded mansion. The evening turns from playful to romantic to sinister very suddenly. He thinks he’s going to get lucky but it seems like his luck has, in fact, run out. Stranger danger exists for a reason, people.

Starring: Justin Long, Kate Bosworth, Gia Crovatin

Genre: Thriller (15+)

Smile

After a traumatic experience with a psychiatric patient, Dr Rose Cotter begins to experience similar terrifying occurrences herself. In true horror movie fashion, she is overwhelmed by fear and she begins to confront her past in order to escape her horrific present, in hopes of having a future at all. Following a similar style to most horror movies; Will she survive and beat this wretched evil? Who knows…

Starring: Sosie Bacon, Robin Weigert, Jessie T. Usher

Genre: Horror (18)

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

This heartwarming film follows a British widowed cleaning lady in the 1950s on a journey to Paris. After the passing of her husband, she believes all her hopes and dreams are lost. However, when his pension from the war comes in she quickly realizes that this is a sign and she has to pursue her dreams of purchasing a Christian Dior dress. Off to Paris, Ms Harris quickly becomes a crucial part of the future of the House of Dior.

Starring: Jason Issacs, Lucas Bravo, Leslie Manville

Genre: Romantic Comedy (18 TBC)

Apex

Elite hunters in a dystopian world pay to hunt down one man. It’s giving Hunger Games-esque vibes – Bruce Willis edition. The hunters quickly become the prey when the prisoner sent to be executed seems to be unkillable.

Starring: Bruce Willis, Neal McDonough, Corey Large

Genre: Action (18 TBC)

