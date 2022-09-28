Spooky season is taking Netflix by storm…

Watching Netflix in the UAE in October (on your own account or someone else’s…), there are plenty of new shows and films coming up. Get up to speed with our list below…

Here’s a list of what’s new on Netflix in the UAE this October

Phantom Pups

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: October 1

A family move into a haunted house, where they meet three (rather adorable) ghost puppies. It follows the boy and his sister as they attempt to turn the ghost pups back into real dogs.

Nailed it Halloween Edition

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: October 5

In this Halloween special edition of Nailed It – the only thing that is truly terrifying is the contestant’s baking skills, or lack thereof. Home bakers with little to no baking skills attempt to recreate incredible edible masterpieces, and of course, the end result is pure chaos.

Conversation with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: October 7

The third instalment of Confessions with a Killer follows the gruesome confessions and crimes committed by Jeffrey Dahmer. The film offers an unsettling and disturbing view into the mind of the serial killer from the point of view of his lawyer.

Derry Girls

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: October 7

The third season of a cheeky comedy series follows five teenage girls facing difficulties in growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

The Midnight Club

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: October 7

This hospice for terminally ill teens holds a dark secret. Eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other horrifying tales. They then make a spine-chilling pact, starting that if one of them dies, they must send a sign from beyond the grave.

Dead End: Paranormal Park

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: October 13

The second season of the spooky but sweet series follows a group of employees at a haunted theme park. Complete with vengeful spirits, a talking pug and young love.

Holy Family

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: October 14

A family is hiding a shocking secret and must start over in Madrid. New relationships complicate their plans to move on and their past soon begins to catch up with them.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: October 14

A Halloween-hating father and his teenage daughter must team up when an evil spirit wreaks havoc on their small town by making all of the Halloween decorations come to life.

The School of Good & Evil

Release date: October 19

Best friends Sophie and Agatha are swept away to a magical school where their friendship gets put to the test. It’s not just their friendship that hangs in the balance, but the future of fairy-tales, too…

Love is Blind

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: October 19

The third season of the American rendition of the reality TV series brings in new singletons to find love. The catch? They won’t be able to see each other until after they have proposed. All of this to answer the age-old question – Is love really blind?

Spontaneous

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: October 23

Two high school teens decide to live their lives to the fullest and try to find love when their classmates begin to suddenly and inexplicably combust.

Dubai Bling

Release date: October 27

This reality series based in Dubai offers us a peek into the 10 millionaire’s glamorous lives which are packed with luxury, fashion and drama. The cast of the reality show was announced mid of this September and given the names of the big personalities listed, the series is going to be packed with a whole serving of drama.

Images: Stills