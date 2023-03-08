Who run the world…Girls!

Over the years we have seen how female entrepreneurship in Dubai has exponentially grown. From female-led shops, fitness studios, restaurants, cafes and online platforms and more, we are truly living in the era of girl bosses. In celebration of international women’s day here are 45 of our favourite female-led home-grown businesses in Dubai.

14 Stitches

During the pandemic, Badreeya took her love for crochet and fashion to new heights. After receiving well-deserved praise for the garments, she made for herself, Badreeya was inspired to broaden her horizons by hosting her first pop-up at a market. Her unique and eclectic pieces were an instant hit, enthusing her to pursue her passion project further. 14 Stitches offers a wide range of colours and styles, from cosy cardigans to boho chic pullovers.

@14stitches_

Amadal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amadal. (@amadal.ae)

It’s easy to be healthy with nutritious snacks from Amadal. This outlet was created with a passion for wholesome foods, with gluten-free, vegan and refined sugar-free options. You can easily be munching on a variety of granolas, crackers, or vegan cheese infused with zataar. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has been known to love Amadal’s date and cardamon granola. You can order via WhatsApp or Instagram DM.

@amadal.ae

Bianco

This salon and spa is Mara Giogaki’s passion project. With a love for beauty and fashion, this salon reflects classic European designs, which have never gone out of style. First opening in 2018, Bianco focuses on diversity and making every woman feel beautiful.

Bianco Spa, Cedre Villas Community Centre, Dubai, Mon to Sun 9am to 9pm, Tel: (0)4 333 6166, biancospae.ae

The Botanist

Many of us now ask ourselves on a daily basis, ‘how we can be more eco-friendly?’. When Ruby Giroux moved to Dubai, she found this very difficult. Like a true girl boss, she took matters into her own hands and started to create home and cleaning products. Her brand embodies sustainability by using natural and ethical ingredients to create her masterpieces that are packaged in refillable bottles. These products are available in multiple locations across the city such as Spinneys and Waitrose.

Multiple locations, @thebotanistdubai

Booncoffee

Booncoffee is founded by an entrepreneurial Ethiopian woman, who has a passion for coffee and helping the community. This establishment is serving coffee with a conscious by working with its non-profit to support agriculture in developing nations. This spot has some of the best cold brew in town, an unmissable destination for all our iced coffee lovers.

JLT, Cluster T, Mon to Fri 7am to 6pm, Sat 8am to 4pm, Sun closed, Tel: (0)4 430 2775, @booncoffee

Bait Maryam

Located in Jumeirah Lake Tower, this venue embodies Arab hospitality, acting as a place where individuals from all communities can come and experience family-style Levantine cuisine in a relaxed and cosy space. Chef and owner Salam Dakkak was a former teacher before she became a renowned chef and owner the restaurant which was named after her mother. The locally renowned eatery pays tribute to her mum through its home-style cooking, curating Levantine dishes which are inspired by authentic recipes that have passed through generations of the family. Salam Dakkak was also named by the World’s 50 Best as the Middle East & North Africa’s (MENA) best female chef of 2022. Her cooking is not to be missed.

Bait Maryam, Cluster D, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, 10am to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)4 241 8447. @bait.maryam

Café Isan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Isan – Thai Streetfood (@cafeisan)

This authentic Thai restaurant is run by Lisa Knight and Chef New and its rustic vibe will transport you straight to the shores of Southeast Asia. Most mains here are around the Dhs50 mark, with a wide selection of spicy soups, curries and noodle dishes as well as a plethora of delicious starters. Their drinks menu is humbly priced with house wines costing Dhs29, five bottles of beer for Dhs189, and buckets of spirits for Dhs99 which includes a triple shot and a mixer. Sounds like a perfect pocket-friendly date night.

Café Isan, JLT, Cluster B, Waterfront, Dubai, Tues to Sun 12pm to 10pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0) 58 529 1003, cafeisan.com

Charliholic

This homegrown brand is here to glam up your furry friends with quirky and unique accessories. If you need something for a special occasion, or just want to shake up your pooch’s look, this enterprise has got you sorted. Your fur baby’s custom-made bandana or bow tie is only an Instagram DM away, with a percentage of the proceeds donated to local animal shelters, making each purchase guilt-free and adorable.

@_charlieholic

Comptoir 102

The brains behind this charming spot is Emmanuelle Sawko, a true Parisian who wanted to bring a different edge to Dubai’s shopping and foodie scene. For those in need of some retail therapy as well as brunch, Comptior 102 is just for you. A hidden bohemian gem located in Jumeirah 1, Comptior 102 is a unique experience that merges food, design and art. This café offers an ethical and health-conscious menu to all visitors, nurturing the body and the mind. All the usual suspects are available, such as avocado toast and the beloved acai bowl. A breakfast favorite guests cannot miss are the vegan pancakes with fresh berries and banana. Guests can buy locally sourced fresh produce in their grocery section as well as browse through eclectic clothes, home wear and jewellery. It’s a perfect place to visit for both your well-being and your wardrobe.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 385 4555. comptoir102.com

Drink Dry

Non-alcoholic drinks have recently become, dare I say it, trendy…but this has not always been the case. Erika Doyle initially struggled when first moving to Dubai in 2019, so she took matters into her own hands. Drink Dry stocks a variety of non-alcoholic beverages, ranging from beer to spirits, aperitifs and wines. This one-stop shop is the holy grail for anyone who is teetotal.

Available to order throughout the UAE, Mon to Sat 9am to 5pm, Sat closed, Tel: (0)56 749 5255, drinkdrystore.com

The Edit

Scrapping her life as a lawyer, Rumana Nazim took a leap of faith and started The Edit concept store. She wanted to design a hub that would blend her love of fashion and art, and equally be a place where everyone could unwind with a coffee. As a true feminist, Rumana supports other women, stocking items from other female-run businesses. The Edit is the perfect place to add a few gems to your wardrobe as they stock everything from stylish loungewear and chic clothing to unique jewellery, sunglasses and bags. Make sure to refuel from your shopping spree with a coffee or a cup of green goodness from their gorgeous matcha bar.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 10am to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 548 9553, @theeditdubai

Fi’lia

Pipped as the region’s first female-led restaurant, Fi’lia is SLS Dubai’s stunning Italian restaurant. The contemporary-meets-casual decor features rattan furniture and copper hardware to create a welcoming feminine space. The menu is split into three – nonna (grandmother), mamma (mother) and filia (daughter) and features recipes passed down through generations. Expect fresh ingredients from the firewood oven and grill, handmade bread and pasta which you can tuck into with views of Dubai from 70 floors high.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily, lunch: 12.30pm to 3.30pm, dinner: 6.30pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai

Fusion Ceviche

Penelope Diaz is the owner of Fusión Ceviche in JLT, which has already made a big impression on Dubai’s top restauranteurs, chefs, foodies and residents. This chef stays true to her Peruvian roots, and her restaurant embodies community with her menu exploring Peruvian flavours and traditions, moving from cold to hot dishes through a symphony of tastes, textures and sensations.

Fusion Ceviche, JLT Cluster Q, 1pm to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)50 421 4509, @fusioncevichedxb

Hayawiia

Inspired by the Arabic word for health, Hayawiia is a platform driven to disprove that healthy eating comes with a high price tag. This female Emirati-owned e-commerce platform stocks a wide range of high-quality healthy foods and natural products, supplying a large selection of ‘free-from’ items, making it ideal for people with intolerances or special diets.

Order online at hayawiia.com or call Tel:(0) 4 548 9956, @hayawiiacom

Helya Jewelry

This jewellery brand is the answer to all your accessories worries. Helya is founded by two Emirati sisters who combined their passion for Emirati culture, architecture and design. Their simple and beautiful designs encapsulate native flora in ode to their Middle Eastern heritage. They are ideal as a gift for a friend or for yourself, adding statement pieces and everyday items to your jewellery collection.

Order online at heyla.store.com, @helya.ae

Island People.Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Island People.Co (@islandpeople.co)

Island People.Co is a socially conscious artisanal brand that collaborates with Sri Lankan artists, offering unique products that will bring calm and tranquillity into anyone’s home. This female-run enterprise is here to spruce up your kitchen with sustainable artisanal crockery and handwoven linen items, including table runners, pillow cases and tea towels. Island People.Co products can be found in Depachika in Nakheel Mall or ordered online.

@islandpeople.co

Kinoya

This ramen restaurant takes great pleasure in two things: it’s ramen, obviously, and its laid-back atmosphere where all visitors can unwind with wonderful cuisine and good company. Pick from slow-cooked chicken, cured duck slices, or tenderloin beef as your ramen topping. Kinoya’s other menu items offer yakitori, tempura and sushi, using the finest ingredients which honour true Japanese cuisine.

Kinoya, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tue to Sun 12pm to 1am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 220 2920, kinoya.ae

Lila Taqueria

This hidden gem is a cosy home-grown taqueria serving up the finest flavours from Mexico. The brains behind this project is Chef Shaw, a warm and passionate woman who is dedicated to embodying sustainability and community in her venue. This homegrown spot only opened two months ago but has already caused a stir among Dubai foodies, making it one of the hottest new neighbourhood hangouts. Lila Taqueria utilises traditional cooking methods and authentic wood-fired ovens to create incredible flavours – sourcing all ingredients locally and ethically. All are welcome at Lila’s including your furry friends.

Lila Wood-fired Taqueria, 786 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, Tues to Sun 9am to 10pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0055 560 1778, lilataqueira.com

Le Guépard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @le_guepard_dubai

Le Guépard is a delightful little brasserie is a stylish and chic spot bringing a French flair to the cool Alserkal Avenue. Upon entering the venue, guests will be greeted by an elegant French tea room, as well as a more private room at the back, reserved for exclusive events and supper clubs. Adorned with detailed wallpapers, flowers and vintage furnishings, Le Guépard is a charming spot to unwind with friends alongside French-infused gastronomical marvels.

Le Guépard, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, 10am to 7pm daily, Tel: (0)56 687 8486, @le_guepard_dubai

L’Couture

One of Dubai’s first female athleisure brands, that is female led and owned. This brand is at its heart, serving to empower all the ladies out there. After being extremely successful from the get-go, L’Couture will be opening their third location in September 2022. This outlet stocks a variety of essentials, ranging from leggings to shorts, sports bras and loungewear. These carefully crafted garments will be perfect all occasions, from your sweatiest endeavors to all your after-work drinks.

Multiple locations, Mon to Fri 10am to 9pm, Tel:(0) 4 320 3222, @lcoutureofficial

Little Majilis

Founded in 2012, Little Majilis was one of the first artisan marketplaces in the region. Crafting boutique gifts, all their designs focus on storytelling, expressing key elements of Emirati culture. You can purchase their items from multiple locations such as Kinokuniya Book Shop, Virgin Megastore and many more.

Available at multiple locations, littlemajilis.com

Maiz Tacos

A home-grown concept that started as a food truck back in 2018, Maiz Tacos now has a duo of restaurants in JLT and Dubai Hills. By creating high-quality dishes all for an affordable price, all guests will be able to experience a true taste of Mexico. On the menu, there are a variety of burritos, quesadillas, tacos or enchiladas to feast on. Best of all, Dubai Hills also offers a weekend breakfast.

Maiz Tacos, JLT cluster Y, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 9.45pm and Fri to Sun 12pm to 10.45pm, Tel: (0)4 514 4712, maiztacos.com

Mama Rita

The mother-daughter duo that you never knew you needed. Rita and Jesssica Kahawaty, have come together to serve simple homecooked meals that are both healthy and delicious. Their kitchen offers a blend of cuisines with Middle Eastern, Venezuelan, African, Indian and many more flavors. If you need a taste of Mama Rita at home, they do delivery and provide catering.

Mama Rita, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 11am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 376 9145, mamarita.com

Megumi Matcha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Rie from Japan started Megumi Matcha one-year ago, selling ceremonial grade matcha and hosting tea-making workshops in Dubai. From the farm in Kyoto to the packaging, Megumi is completely run by women. Each month, Megumi hosts a matcha workshop at Vanilla Sukkar – a local mother-and-daughter-owned gem in Jumeirah. In two hours, guests can learn the history of the Japanese tea ceremony, how matcha is grown, how to make the perfect cup, and try matcha-infused sweet treats. A must-try experience for any matcha fans out there.

@megumi_matcha

Moreish by K

Kunwal Safdar is the head chef and founder of one of Dubai’s first zero-waste kitchen. The cuisine embodies her rich cultural background, fusing together flavours from the Emirates, Punjab and Persia. One of her signature items is her samosas, filled with beef, goat cheese and acacia honey. Moreish by K has grown from a small delivery service, expanding to holding more than 4,000 super clubs and pop-ups around Dubai. This girl boss’s creations are something you cannot miss out on.

Bur Dubai, Mon to Sun 11.30am-11.30pm, Tel:(0)4 591 0441, @moreish.by.k

Motion Cycling

Spinning has become such a beloved workout that it could be argued that it has a cult following. The unique candlelit spin class at Motion Cycling, Business Bay, is said to ‘unlock one’s soul’, adding an unusual and unique twist to the traditional workout. This 45-minute session by Amélie Hua has been designed to embrace community while providing a full-body workout. If you’re looking for a new hobby or a way to bring your fitness journey to a new level, this is your cue.

The Oberoi Center, Dubai, Sun to Thur 6.30am to 9pm, Fri 8am to 7pm, Sat 8am to 9pm, Tel: (0)4 875 5104, motion-cycling.ae

Nuaimi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuaimi (@nuaimi_collective)

Huda Al Nuaimi is the brains behind this luxury print and product design label. With several gorgeous fabrics to choose from, anyone can purchase these designs and utilize it for your own personalized creation. Whether you want a dress, shirt or scarf made, your item will be totally unique. Shoppers can also purchase their coral tote bag, an item which will elevate any outfit.

Nuami collective,Tel: (0)5 5550 0294, nuaimicollective.ae

The PiercingSpot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The PiercingSpot (@piercingspot)

Inspired by the lack of stylish jewellery on the market, founder Aya took matters into her own hands by creating the PiercingSpot. This independent female piercer is dedicated to helping all ladies express themselves and their sense of style through gorgeous jewellery. This girl boss has recently made major moves, expanding her brand with a new shop and piercing parlor, which opened in Health Care city in early February.

The Piercing Spot, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai, Mon to Sat 10am to 7pm, Sun closed, Tel: (0)4 878 1697, piercingspot.net

Pop and Toast

For anyone wanting to add a pop of colour to their house, Anna Mckeown has you covered. This Irish artist that lives between Belfast and Dubai, takes inspiration from fashion and pop culture. Her signature paintings feature distinctive alcohol bottles, which for her encapsulate a specific celebration.

Visit her online shop at annamckeowncollection.com

Pure Born

This Dubai-born brand has rapidly expanded across the globe. Hannah Curran, CEO and founder, started her business when she became worried about the environmental toll traditional nappies took on our planet. Pure Born provides products that are safe for babies and the planet. Using organic, compostable, vegan and cruelty-free materials. This brand is now being sold in over 10 countries and is available in multiple locations in the UAE.

Multiple locations, pureborn.com

RETOLD

One of Dubai’s first pre-owned fashion destinations. RETOLD is a pioneer for sustainability in Dubai, promoting the purchase of preowned fashion, as well as to repurposing your old clothes. Visitors will be able to buy clothes, shoes and accessories, from both high-street and high-end brands.

Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 9am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 524 5721, @shopretold

Ripe

Like all other boss ladies, Becky Balderstone started Ripe because she couldn’t find fresh, organic and seasonal produce in the UAE. Ripe has grown from its humble beginnings of a weekly farmers market to now having a permanent location which also offers home delivery. Becky has created a brand that many know and love in Dubai, with her staple weekend markets being locally renowned with residents as a place where people can share their love for community, local brands and good food. If you haven’t already spent a Sunday afternoon perusing through Ripe Market, we could not recommend it more.

Various locations, Tel:(0)55 543 1282, ripeme.com

Salt Dubai

Two of Dubai’s most successful entrepreneurs are the minds and souls behind one of Dubai’s staple burger joints. Amal Al Marri and Deem Al Bassam started serving gourmet sliders at their single location on Kite Beach in 2014. Since then Salt has taken over Dubai, becoming a renowned food outlet that has captured the hearts of most Dubai residents.

Multiple locations, @findsalt

SHE burger

SHE BURGER was founded by one of Dubai’s finest, Shaikha Eissa. This self-taught cook, business graduate and local legend is defining new norms in a predominantly male sector. Shaikha Eissa plays with unusual and different flavours in all her dishes, bringing a unique twist to the everyday burger. All diners must try her slider with short rib, sauerkraut, pepper jack and chilli lime sauce. Accompany it with crispy Cheeto fries, mixed with special sauces, jalapeños, cheddar and crushed Cheetos.

Dar Wasl Mall, Dubai, Open Sun to Thurs 1pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 1pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 333 3258, @she_burger

Shimi’s

Stretch your stress away at this unique concept yoga studio, found in the heart of Al Quoz. Shimi’s was created by Simona Stanton, as she wanted to combine her needs of both fitness and mindfulness. This studio has two workout areas, The Box Studio which is a carefully curated dark room, heated to the ideal temperature of 34 degrees. Or The Green Room, with lots of natural light and plants incorporated into the design, helping all yogis to feel grounded.

Warehouse 42, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Mon to Fri 6.30am to 9.30pm, Sat 8.30 to 4pm, Sun 8.30 to 8pm, Tel:(0)4 284 2077, shimis.com

SHI

Perched on the iconic Bluewaters island, sits SHI the chic and authentic fine-dining Chinese and Japanese restaurant, owned and run by the fabulous Diana Rysbaeva. Overlooking the serene Arabian Gulf, and the twinkling Marina and JBR skyline, SHI offers an array of signature dishes such as dim sum, duck, noodles, seafood and tipples. This girl boss has built her empire from the ground up and is about to expand with a dimsum pop-up on JBR called Jixiang, which will be the first luxury takeaway venue on the beach front.

SHI, Bluewater’s Island Dubai, Sun to Thur 1pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 1pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 393 9990, shirestaurant.com

So Free Organics

For those with food allergies, intolerances or special diets, you don’t have to miss out on your favourite baked goods anymore. Driven by a desire to fuel her children with healthy foods, this female-powered bakery is for all of us who want to enjoy the yummiest things in life without tagging the guilt along with it. So Free Organics is free from gluten, dairy, refined sugar, GMO, yeast and soy. So Free Organics creates all of your favourite things without compromising the taste or texture.

JLT, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7am to 7pm, Tel:(0)56 108 8782, @sofreeorganics

Stomping Grounds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stomping Grounds (@stompinggroundsdxb)

A creation by a former Dubai teacher, this Indie cafe has taken cafe food to new levels with an array of Australian-inspired dishes that are bursting with colour and flavour. From elevated breakfast dishes to crispy pizzas and healthy bowls, this cafe will do more than quench your coffee craving.

Stomping Grounds, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sun to Thur 7.30am to 11.30pm, Sat & Sun 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 344 4451, @stompinggroundsdxb

Tashas Group

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Natasha Sideris has made quite the name for herself with multiple venues scattered across the city serving an array of gorgeous cuisines. From Avli and Galaxy Bar in DIFC to her neighbourhood cafes as well as her newest venture Bungalo34 on Pearl Dubai, Tasha has taken over Dubai. All her venues take pride in their deep attention to detail, with artworks from all over the world, dishes that are bursting with flavour and character, as well as staff that make you feel like you’re at home. If you haven’t already visited at least one of her five concepts in the city, we urge you to bask in the beautiful food, stunning interiors and attentive staff.

tashasgroup.com

Tanias Teahouse

This teahouse is founded on the inspirational story of its founder Tania. An American raised in Dubai, was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, which caused her immense pain. Tea brought her extraordinary health benefits, inspiring her to create a place where other people could enjoy tea in a fun and unique way.

Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 6pm, Tel:(0)4 324 0021, taniasteahouse.com

Vanilla Sukkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanilla Sukkar (@vanillasukkar)

This mother-and-daughter-owned gem in Jumeirah is a quaint coffee shop and bakery. Located on Al Wasl Road, the small space is filled with plants, books, cute collectables, and the smell of freshly baked goods. Don’t miss their melt-in-the-mouth sourdough pastries, the turmeric country loaf, and their signature white chocolate matcha latte, and join in one of their fun and informative monthly matcha or baking workshops.

Vanilla Sukkar, Umm al Sheif, Jumeirah, Dubai. 8am to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 422 8843. @vanillasukkar

Wild & The Moon

This eatery is Emmanuelle Sawko’s second foodie adventure here in Dubai, creating a community and lifestyle movement, filled with food lovers, chefs, and nutritionists that believe in food that’s good for you and the planet. From the creation of Comptior 102, Emmanuelle saw the love for healthy food concepts in the local market, motivating her to start this food concept which uses wild, local, seasonal and ethical ingredients that make it 100 per cent vegan, homemade and gluten-free. Alongside their healthy snacks, smoothie bowls, salads and soups, guests can grab smoothies, drinks with nut milk as well as a selection of cold-pressed juices. If you’re looking to detox or get onto a meal plan, Wild and The Moon also offer programs which have been tried and tested, and vetted.

Wild & The Moon, multiple locations, Alserkal, Emmar Boulevard, DIFC, from 9am, wildandthemoon.ae

WYT Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WYT – وايت (@wyt.ae)

You might also like 10 new cafes and coffee shops to check out in Dubai

Fusing Parisian pasties and Mediterranean fine cuisine, CEO and Head Chef Maha Hassan has put her heart and soul into her culinary adventure, WYT Cafe. This small sanctuary in the heart of Dubai Hills Mall, serves as a peaceful place to gather friends over good food and good vibes. Adorned with earthy textures, muted tones and botanical elements, WYT cafe moves away from the usual flamboyance of the city, bringing tranquillity to all diners. From vibrant açai bowls to burrata and pesto salad, grilled wild sea bass and baked to-perfection croissants, you will not go hungry here.

WYT Cafe, Dubai Hills Mall, Al Khail Rd, Dubai, 8.30 am to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)4 448 5033, dubaihillsmall.ae

21 Grams

This female-run, family-style bistro brings it’s guests Balkan soul food. Guests can enjoy a cuisine that brings together the amalgamation of flavours that reside in the Balkan Peninsula. Try their signature phyllo pastry, a burek, which can be enjoyed with either a cheese of minced beef filling.

Meyaan Mall, Al Thanya Street, Umm Suqeim 2, Mon to Thur 9am to 6pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 10pm, Tel: (0)50 841 5021, 21grams.me

Images: Social