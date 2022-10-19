These fireworks in Dubai will surely brighten up your celebrations…

In celebration of Diwali, Dubai is commemorating the festival of lights with an unmissable fireworks display the whole family will enjoy this weekend.

The bright and colourful spectacle takes place on Sunday, October 23 at 8.30pm at Dubai Festival City so make sure you grab your loved ones and head down for the dazzling display and other fun festivities.

While you’re there, make sure you check out the fun outdoor market – Vibes By The Bay. You will be able to shop at a number of homegrown retailers and tuck into some tasty grub from food trucks. For more entertainment, get tickets to Fontana – the travelling water circus performance. And of course, there’s the popular laser, light and fountain show, IMAGINE to watch before you leave.

Other great ways to celebrate Diwali in Dubai

For Bollywood music fans, get your dancing shoes on as one of the most loved singers, Javed Ali will be performing at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena on Saturday, October 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets start at Dhs95. A great spot to assemble your squad and boogie the night away.

If you’re looking for dinner and a show, from Friday, October 14 to October 28, popular Hindi music will play during the dancing fountain performances at the Pointe on Palm Jumeirah from 6pm and 10pm. You can enjoy the enchanting performance from a nearby eatery where you can indulge in dinner and drinks.

Want to experience a Diwali Carnival? Join the Big Diwali Mela for its free concert on Saturday, October 22, at The Square in Sports City. Akasa Singh, a famous singer and actress will be performing, amongst many other talents, ensuring that your night is groovy. This carnival will also include opportunities to get henna tattoos, rangoli making, activities for the little ones as well as hosting a variety of food kiosks. It starts at 4pm.

All South Indian music fans will also have the opportunity to see Devi Shri Prasad live at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Saturday, October 22, at 8.30pm. The well-known music composer will be performing in Dubai for the first time with a talented group of artists in three different languages, bringing the rich tradition of South Indian music to the region. Tickets for this must-see performance start at Dhs65.

