Our favourite outdoor market is coming back…

Get excited alfresco shoppers: Ripe Market is relaunching at its popular Academy Park outdoor location this weekend on Saturday October 15. Prepare to shop ’til you drop every Saturday and Sunday at an array of organic eateries plus stalls filled with home décor, jewellery, and much more.

As if anybody needed an excuse to shop and support local homegrown businesses, the Ripe Market returns outdoors just as the weather begins to wind down and the cooler months approach us.

This year the Academy Park will have loads of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. This season’s partners include the likes of Just Play UAE and Padel Park Dubai – so there is a little bit of everything for everybody.

The Ripe Market is a unique experience that residents of the UAE love. Founded as a way of sourcing seasonal and local products, Ripe was created to bring the freshest and tastiest produce for consumers to enjoy.

The Ripe Market, Academy Park, Al Sufouh, 9am to 9pm Sat, 9am to 7pm Sun, from October 15. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. ripeevents.com

Images: supplied