Complete with five zones offering fun for all ages…

Dubai residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a venue to watch the 2022 World Cup. But if you’re looking for a festival-style atmosphere with something for everyone, look no further than the epic 28-day Festiball takeover at beloved British pub, Phileas Fogg’s.

From Sunday November 20 to Sunday December 18, your game day experiences will be unmatched, with the venue promising DJs, entertainment, live presenters, along with lots of food and drink options. Best of all, it will be free to enter for the whole month.

Across this stalwart Dubai venue there will be five different zones catering to all sports-loving audiences:

The Arena, Fanzone 1, will be the epicentre of the party during the World Cup. With professional commentators, DJ’s, and VIP tables plus standing options, guests are promised a high-energy experience as they party until long after the final whistle.

The Phileas Foggs Terrace, Zone 2, will be a perfect place for family viewing, complete with a kid’s play area. The terrace will provide a more laid-back setting, but all football lovers will still be able to revel in the camaraderie.

Phileas Fogg’s pub, Zone 3, will provide a more intimate and private match viewing experience. With delicious pub food, this cosy family-friendly area is ideal if you’re wanting to enjoy a meal during the match.

Cleavers, Zone 4, If you’re wanting to combine steak and football, this is your place. This fanzone will allow you to have a sit-down experience with your group whilst you indulge in a steak dinner.

VIP Terrace, Zone 5, Phileas Fogg’s iconic terrace is being transformed to provide private and exclusive game screenings. This is a perfect area for corporate groups, VIPS, or large parties that want a more intimate setting.

Phileas Fogg’s, Emirates Hills, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 572 4477

Three more Festiball venues across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Alongside Phileas Foggs, 4-Front Hospitality venues The Notorious P.I.G and The Scene in Dubai plus soon-to-open Foggs Food Hall Abu Dhabi will all become home to Festiball fan experiences.

The Notorious P.I.G

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Notorious P.I.G (@thenotoriouspig.dxb)

Known for its laid-back and casual atmosphere, this venue offers a homely environment where all fans can combine their two favourite things; football and food. Complete with a huge projector screening all the action live from Qatar, this spot is perfect for football fans to feel front and centre to the action.

The Notorious P.I.G, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, JBR, Dubai, Tel: (0)56 949 7435

The Scene Pier 7

At this classic British gastropub, football fans can have a nostalgic taste of home whilst watching their favourite teams play live. A family-friendly experience, bring fans of all ages for this wholesome viewing experience.

The Scene, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tel: (0)4 422 2328

Foggs Food Hall Yas Bay

Launching in November, the new Fogg’s Food Hall is an extension of the locally renowned outlet in Phileas Foggs, in Dubai’s Emirates Hills. This will be the first food hall in Abu Dhabi and one of the biggest in the region. Guests will be able to watch the World Cup live, whilst tasting the flavours of 16 different cuisines.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, opens November, Foggsfoodhall.com

Find out more at @festiballuae