Pop culture fans, be prepared to be blown away as pop culture convention PopCon is making its way to Dubai in November with some exciting international guests and interactive entertainment. The convention will see fans enjoying a weekend full of fantasy at Dubai Expo City from Thursday, November 10 to 13.

Headling the event, is beloved TV show star, Kit Harington from Game of Thrones. He will be joined by Canadian actor Stephen Amell – best known for his role as Oliver Queen in the TV series Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl. Ross Marquand from apocalyptic zombie drama The Walking Dead, Giancarlo Esposito from AMC’s critically acclaimed award-winning TV show Breaking Bad, and celebrated film, television and stage actor, director, and producer Giancarlo Esposito will also be at the event.

Besides checking out the stars, visitors will be able to enjoy a wide range of activities spanning movies, TV, comics, gaming, anime, literature, cosplay and a whole lot more.

Single entry tickets start at Dhs139, with a four-day pass costing you Dhs249, and a family pack starting at Dhs399. Stay up to date with announcements on @popconme

PopConME is part of Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022), which runs from Thursday, November 9 to 20. This event is paving the way for the region’s gaming industry, which will (fingers crossed), cement Dubai’s position as a year-round hub for esports and gaming.

A convergence of all things pop culture

PopCon is a world-class annual event that brings the community together in a celebration of all things pop culture. This year will be the first time the convention is coming to Dubai.

During the three-day event, visitors will be immersed in everything from anime to cosplay and gaming, film, music and literature.

Fantasy fans can expect a jam-packed schedule full of exclusive workshops, movie screenings, gaming competitions, meet and greets, exclusive merchandise and interactive zones. What a great opportunity to meet like-minded people and celebrate your pop culture idols.

Other celebrity sightings

Other than the star of the show, Kit Harrington, keep your eyes peeled for some other international talents. Nightmare on Elm Street actress Katie Cassidy will be making an appearance. She is also known for her portrayal of the demon Ruby in the fantasy horror series, Supernatural and Black Canary in Arrow.

Other stars attending include CW Supernatural Kevin Tran, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency actor, Osric Chau and voice actor Ray Porter – best known for his portrayal of DC Comics Villain, Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

To find out more about PopConME, visit popconme.com