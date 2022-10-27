It’s the most wonderful time of the year…

The very second Halloween celebrations end means it’s officially acceptable to get those Christmas decorations up and become one with the festive season. Habtoor Palace Dubai is doing exactly that with the grand return of its Winter Garden on Tuesday, November 1.

Expect pop-up shops and a whole host of activities the whole family can enjoy paired with live entertainment, fun attractions and more.

Little ones will be able to enjoy the play area presented by Extreme Excite while the bigger kids can soak in the host of entertainment.

If you start to feel hungry, head on over and dine at one (or more) of the fifty food kiosks to refuel. Some of the food vendors include Shawarma Vibes, Aloha Dubai, and Sauce Diner.

It’s Christmas time…

Come December, you will be able to say ‘hello’ to Santa as he will be at the outdoor market every day of the month. And of course, they will also be holding the most awaited experience of all, the tree-mendous ceremony for the lighting of the Christmas tree. The date for the grand occasion will be announced soon.

There will also be a Christmas choir and other performances by resident vocalists Maria B and Alice Kube.

Have four-legged family members? Even fur babies will be given a jolly welcome to the Christmas oasis.

Miss Meow will be at the venue offering grooming and pampering sessions for your pets while you go enjoy the festivities in the garden. Do reach out to the hotel before you head on over with your pup as there may be size restrictions.

Winter Garden, Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Dubai open November 1 to December 31, daily from 4pm to midnight. @wintergardendubai

