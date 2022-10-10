Capital ideas for your week…

Looking out for some things to do in Abu Dhabi to fill your calendar this week? We’re here to help with a list from a great food deal to a must-see art exhibition, ice skating show, and more…

Monday, October 10

Tuck into a pocket-friendly meal at Wingstop

Got the Monday blues? Head to Wingstop in the capital for a great food deal. For Dhs20, you will get six wings with Wingstops’s popular fries and a drink. Busy Monday? The deal is also valid on Tuesday.

Wingstop, valid across all locations in UAE, wingstop.ae

Tuesday, October 11

Indulge in a delicious breakfast at Alkalime

Start your day off right with a delicious breakfast at Alkalime – a healthy homegrown restaurant set along the pristine Mamsha Al-Saadiyat beachfront. There’s avocado toast, eggs croissants, pancakes, waffles, açaí, overnight oats and more. On weekdays, it opens at 8am. Want to visit over the weekdays? It opens at 9am.

Alkalime, Mamsha Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)54 449 1547. @alkalime_uae

Book a padel session with loved ones at the newly opened Padelista

Want to get a little exercise in? Koora Sports at Sheikha Fatima Park now has a padel court. There are special opening rates starting from Dhs180 for an hour on the court. So, grab your bat and book a slot for a challenging game or two with friends and family. Want to learn? There are coaches to teach you for a starting price of Dhs400 (for two) for one session.

Sheikha Fatima Park, Corniche, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 666 6504. @koorasports.ae

Wednesday, October 12

Go see Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends

Everyone has their favourite Disney memory and at Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, you can see them come to icy life from October 12 to 16 at the Etihad Arena. Expect Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Anna and Elsa from Frozen, other Disney princesses and many more. Prices start from Dhs84. Purchase tickets here.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 12 to 16. disneyoniceme.com

Thursday, October 13

Visit a must-see art exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi

A new art exhibition – Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity opens today at Louvre Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Musée d’Orsay. It is one of the most significant Impressionist exhibitions ever to be held outside France. Art fans can see over 150 masterpieces created by some of the world’s greatest artists such as Manet, Degas, Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, and Cézanne.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, closed Mon. Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Try the new lunchtime menu from West to West Kitchen

Champions of authentic West African and Caribbean cuisine, West to West have launched a new lunchtime menu with bowls, rotis and wraps. There are options for both carnivores, vegetarians and vegans. The new menu will be available throughout the month of October.

Al Bzaymi St, Najda, Tue to Thur 12pm to 10pm, Fri to Sun 12pm to 11pm, closed Mon. Tel: (0)2 671 9119, facebook.com/westtowestkitchen

Images: Supplied and social