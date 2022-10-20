Take care of your mind, body and soul…

In the fast-paced culture of this city, sometimes you need to hit the pause button, sit back and reflect. Whether you do that through meditation or art expression – there are plenty of places in Dubai that offer wellness experiences.

Theatre of Digital Art

Innovators of digital art, embracing diversity and inclusivity, Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) holds different experiences that combine traditional practices such as meditation to create holistic events. They are grounding and immerse participants in art and culture. Next week, they will be hosting an immersive meditation class as well as immersive art therapy.

The meditation class will be hosted by a certified meditation facilitator who will guide you through mindful inner reflection with lights, sound and breathing techniques. This is intended to help you reconnect with yourself and release built-up stress. The event takes place on Thursday, October 27 from 7.30pm.

Art therapy is a discipline in psychology that uses different mediums of art to create a safe space where one can express themselves through art. The practice is used to form a deeper understanding of one’s behaviours and self. TODA will be holding an immersive art therapy class on Saturday, October 29 from midday. The experience is guided by a psychologist.

Theatre of Digital Art Dubai, Souq Madinat, Dubai Tel: (0)4 277 4044, toda.ae @todadubai

Justbe Wellbeing

Located in Umm Suqeim, this wellness centre is truly a one-stop shop for any and all kinds of holistic healing. Whether you’d like to enjoy a session of yoga or something a little more intense like reiki healing, or Wim Hof method session, Justbe Wellbeing offers wellness experiences galore in Dubai. Pick from private sessions, group events and weekly classes. There is even a spiritual shop.

For the remainder of this month, they have a few group events such as self-esteem mastery on Sunday, October 23 or Reiki training on Saturday, October 29. Head to their socials to find out more info about the timings and schedule of the weekly classes.

Justbe Wellbeing, 103 Al Woushar Street, Umm Suqeim, open daily from 9am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 341 5751, justbewellbeingcenter.com, @justbeuae

Seva Experience

The name may sound familiar from the much-loved vegan restaurant, Seva Table. However, Seva Experience is a studio that welcomes any and all with the intention to integrate mindfulness into their daily lives. There is a whole host of events and classes to partake from astrology readings, yoga classes, body healing and more. You will be able to find clarity, connect with yourself, and let go of any ego blocks that impede your daily life.

Seva Experience, 27B Street, Villa 5/1B, Jumeirah Beach Road, open daily from 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 543 5888, sevaexperience.com, @sevaexperience

