Get out your shiny new 2023 diaries…

Looking forward to the new year? So are we, especially now that Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has unveiled an exciting line-up of citywide events and activities.

The 2023 calendar is jam-packed with a number of events aimed at making Dubai one of the best places in the world to live, work, and visit. The most loved events include the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Food Festival, Dubai Fitness Challenge and many more.

Here are some exciting events you won’t want to miss out on in 2023.

December 2022 to January 2023

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF)

When: Thursday, December 15 to Sunday, January 29

This festival needs no introduction. DSF is the region’s longest-running shopping festival and runs for over a month starting in 2022. Expect amazing retail and entertainment promotions, as well as a number of chances to win incredible prizes.

March, April and May 2023

Chinese New Year

When: Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 29

Celebrating Chinese New Year? There will be a surplus of exciting promotions allowing all visitors and residents to celebrate. In case you’re wondering, it will be the Year of the Rabbit.

Ramadan in Dubai and Eid Al Fitr

When: Thursday, March 23 to Thursday, April 27

Throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, there will be many unique spiritual and cultural events, family festivities and promotions to check out that are all catered towards celebrating the Holy Month.

Dubai Food Festival

When: Friday, April 28 to Sunday, May 7

2023 marks the 10th edition of The Dubai Food Festival, so we can expect this festival to be bigger and better than ever before. For visitors, it will be the perfect opportunity to explore Dubai’s growing gastronomical scene where you can try out the wide variety of international cuisines and unique flavours this city has to offer.

June, July and September 2023

Eid Al Adha

When: Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 9

In celebration of Eid Al Adha, there will be an abundance of cultural and traditional festivities to take part in. Expect a plethora of exciting deals and events.

October, November and December 2023

Dubai Home Festival

When: Friday, October 13 to Friday, October 27

If you love to revamp your home, this is the festival for you. There will be a number of incredible deals on furniture, homeware and appliances across the city. Use this opportunity to explore Dubai’s growing homeware and interior design sectors.

Dubai Fitness Challenge

When: Saturday, October 28 to Sunday, November 26

Whether you’re a fitness fanatic or want to start a healthy regime, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will help. Residents and visitors are encouraged to commit to 30 minutes of activity, every day for 30 consecutive days.

Diwali in Dubai

When: Friday, November 3 to Thursday, November 16

Celebrate the Festival of Light through a wide variety of musical performances and concerts, delicious food, promotions, and jaw-dropping fireworks displays.

UAE National Day

When: Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3

Spend the first weekend of December paying tribute to the UAE’s unity and continued growth, through multiple festivities including fabulous retail promotions, events and firework displays to honour the nation and its people. 2023 will mark the UAE’s 52nd National Day.

Do note that these dates may change, but stay tuned to whatson.ae for the latest information and details as we get closer to the dates.

Images: Provided