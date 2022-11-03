3 amazing outdoor markets in Abu Dhabi

Market meandering really is peak weekend activity…

With the weather orbiting those golden ambient degrees right now, there really is no better time to get out and celebrate the great outdoors. And one of our favourite alfresco, wholesome-as-a-mug-of-cocoa, family-friendly activities over this season, is a craft market. The simple joy derived from sun-warmed wander between the stalls selling organic bongos, macrame crockery sets and artisanal activated charcoal chutney — is almost unmatched in adult life. It’s peak weekending. Even if you only buy tacos.

Whatever type of market you’re, erm, in the market for, Abu Dhabi has got a stacked shelf of options on the go right now. These are just some of our favourites.

The Ripe Market

One of our favourite homegrown markets has now been confirmed as returning to the capital. Ripe Market Al Maryah Island is launching on National Day weekend, December 2 from 3pm to 10pm, and will then take place every Friday and Saturday. Al Maryah Island’s South Plaza will be transformed into a bustling market space — filled with exotic articles of curiosity-piquing allure and the calls and stalls of a dizzying mix of merchants. Those keen on the pursuit of perusal can expect vibrant food and entertainment options, alongside all the covetous craft trinkets and soothing soundtrack of the lapping sea.