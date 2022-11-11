Your next favourite breakfast spot…

Al Quoz is a cultural hotspot here in Dubai filled with art galleries, artisan coffee shops and homegrown boutiques. One of our favourite weekend activities is finding the hidden gems that are scattered across this area, including all the best places to have breakfast.

Al Quoz’s industrial maze might seem daunting to approach, but we have found all the perfect places you can catch up with your bestie over breakfast.

Here are 10 breakfast places in Al Quoz you need to try

Cassette

For all our Al Quoz regulars and those who are newbies, Cassette is a small sanctuary to try. Tucked away with its own magical courtyard, this cafe is a perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Cassette offers a large range of vegan and veggie breakfast, lunch and dinner options. You will not be short of options from vegan French toast to acai bowls, hearty salads, and a vegan lobster roll.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 349 1966, cassette.ae

Nette

Located on the beautiful grounds of Matcha Club, Nette is the gorgeous sister café to the What’s On award-winning spot Cassette. This outlet incorporates Japanese flavours into its dishes, including the strawberry match acai bowl, Japanese breakfast skillet and savoury miso oats. It will not let you down, bringing a creative twist to all the usual breakfast suspects.

Nette at Matcha Club, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 548 8369. @nettedxb

Boston Lane

In the heart of Dubai’s art scene, you’ll find Boston Lane next to Cassette, serving coffee and delicious food. Diners can enjoy their breakfast out in the courtyard, basking in the sun with the peaceful background noise of a trickling water fountain.

Boston Lane, Courtyard, Al Quoz, Mon to Sun 7.30am to 7pm, Tel: (0)58 517 2132, bostonlane.com

Café Rider

Combining coffee, community and custom motorcycles, this outlet is serving breakfast all day. So it doesn’t matter if you are an early riser or a late bloomer, you will be able to get your avo on toast at 8am or 7pm.

Warehouse 7, Al Quoz, Dubai, 8am to 8pm daily, Tel: (0)4 321 4411, caferider.com

The Lime Tree Café

Lime Tree has remained constant in Dubai’s rapid growth and in many aspects embodies Dubai’s expat community. You may be familiar with this establishment purely due to its iconic carrot cake, a dish which is locally renowned. With many delicious cakes and breakfast goodies, as well as their beautiful salad and sandwich bar, you will leave this establishment pretty satisfied.

Al Quoz 1, Dubai, 7.30am to 6pm daily, Tel: (0)4 325 6325, thelimetreecafe.com

Wild and The Moon

With a limited yet delicious breakfast menu, this venue is perfect for anyone who has a sweet tooth. Indulge in the orange blossom pancakes with almond, coconut, maple and pistachio. Wild and Moon is 100 per cent plant-based and has many gluten-free options, so it’s ideal for diners with diet restrictions.

Wild and The Moon, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, 9am to 8pm daily, Tel: (0)4 343 3392, wildandthemoon.ae

Ivy’s Secret Garden

Nestled within the industrial warehouses of Al Quoz is Ivy’s Secret Garden. Part plant shop, part cafe, this instantly relaxing space is named after its owner, who combined her love of coffee and plants into one one-stop shop where guests can enjoy a hidden green gem in the urban jungle. The menu has all-day acai bowls and small bites, plus an array of beverages that prove very popular. There are even green-themed workshops like skincare making and plant pot painting.

Ivy’s Secret Garden, Warehouse 3, Al Asayel St, Al Quoz 4, 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: (055) 8896982, secretgardenivy.com

Le Guépard

This delightful little brasserie serves all-day brunch with a French flair. Enjoy a croissant with eggs on the side, a smoked salmon savoury pancake or some French toast. Le Guépard is a gorgeous outlet located in the heart of Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue offering a perfect Instagrammable spot for you to catch up with your loved ones.

Le Guépard, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, 10am to 7pm daily, Tel: (0)56 687 8486, @le_guepard_dubai

Nightjar Coffee Roasters

Born in 2017 by a group of coffee lovers, this establishment loves the art of coffee and the communities that grow it. This chic outlet is based in Alserkal Avenue, offering artisanal coffee, cold brew and positive vibes. Indulge in your next lazy breakfast at Nightjar, with an all-day breakfast menu serving eggs, pancakes, shrooms on toast and pulled ox cheek benedict.

Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Mon to Sun 9am to 9pm, Tel: (0)50 365 1120, nightjar.coffee

KAVE

Located in Alserkal Avenue, Kave is not only a popular breakfast spot but also a concept store which is centred on sustainability and upcycling. Kave embodies a sense of community; offering interesting events and workshops plus a space to create as well as to nourish your body with soul food. Bring your fur babies to Kave next time you go out for breakfast, where you can dive into eggs on toast alongside a delicious coffee. On Saturdays, your pooches can also indulge in a meal, with the ‘woof Brunch’ from 11am to 1pm.

Kave The Story of Things, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com

