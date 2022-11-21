6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: Nov 21 to 24

Capital ideas for your week…

Looking for things to do in Abu Dhabi this week? We’re here to help with some fantastic suggestions this week including an Andrea Bocelli concert, a great spot to catch the World Cup action and much more…

Monday, November 21

Catch all the World Cup action at a huge fan zone

Not heading to Qatar to see a World Cup match? Head to this fan zone instead which is almost as good as the real thing. The pop-up can hold a capacity of 2,000 supporters and has a mammoth LED screen (which is the same size as the floor plan of a small house). There are food, beverage and retail outlets, plus a stage and roaming entertainment. General Admission will cost Dhs50. The Game Access Pass is available at Dhs95, and there’s a season ticket for Dhs950. There’s also a VIP shisha lounge with options for table bookings. Purchase tickets here.

Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, until Dec 18, abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Tuesday, November 22

Eat your heart out at Miami Vibes street food festival

Miami Vibes, the UAE’s favourite street food festival is back taking place from November 22 and December 8 at Umm Al Emarat Park. Iconic for its pastel shades, big pink pineapples, dainty fairy lights and fuego Floridian ambiance, visitors can expect a long list of spots to dine at including Meat X; Sip Café; Mylk Café; Cola Ribs; Tag Moon; Paella.Dxb; Island Burger; Yamasaki Sushi; Rolls Thirty Three; Lets Padel Café; and much more. Tickets for the entrance is Dhs10.

Miami Vibes, Umm Al Emarat, Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi, Dhs10 entry fee, 3pm to 12am from Nov 22 to Dec 8, @miamivibes.ae

Visit all the new exhibitions at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi and Swiss watchmaking brand Richard Mille have launched the second edition of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here which centres around the theme ‘Icon and Iconic’. It explores how the concept of icon resonates within contemporary art practices and how it informs new artistic perspectives. It features the work of 10 artists from across the UAE and wider GCC. If you haven’t visited recently, Louvre Abu Dhabi is celebrating its 5-year anniversary with a huge impressionist exhibition featuring works of art by Claude Monet, Edgar Degas and many more. Renaissance fans, the art museum will also be home to a Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece for two years.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, under 18s enter for free, Tue to Thur 10am to 6.30pm, Fri and Sun 10am to 8.30pm, closed Mon, Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Wednesday, November 23

Head to Kai Abu Dhabi with the ladies

Wednesdays are all about the ladies at Kai, so head on down the gang for a night of catching up. You will get three beverages and a food platter of Kai’s signature pan-Asian and Latin bites for Dhs99. For music, you’ll have the sounds of DJ Jack Sleiman, so make sure you wear those dancing shoes. Make your reservations here.

4th floor, The Hub, WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi, 6pm until late every Wed, Dhs99. Tel: (0)56 688 4045. kaiabudhabi.com

Dance the calories away with a Zumba class

Stray away from the gym and take a fun Zumba class and dance those pesky calories away. Taking the ‘work’ out of workout, this class at Breathe Yoga Studio mixes low-intensity and high-intensity moves an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. The sessions are both fun and effective and a total workout combining cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility. Come with friends for a guaranteed fun time. Book the class here.

St Regis Resort Saadiyat, The Collection, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Nov 23, Tel: (0)56 838 8703. breatheyoga-studio.com

Thursday, November 24

Get teary-eyed at the Andrea Bocelli performance

Beloved classical artist, Andrea Bocelli is returning to the UAE this week and will headline a special one-off concert at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on Yas Island this Thursday, November 24. The world’s most beloved Tenor will treat fans to a selection of his most iconic songs, including Time To Say Goodbye and Vivo Por Lei. We’re also hoping to hear some tracks from Bocelli’s uplifting latest album, Believe. The collection features some of his beloved timeless ballads and operatic masterpieces. Tickets are still available priced from Dhs395. Purchase via ticketmaster.ae and at Virgin Megastores across the UAE.

Andrea Bocelli live in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thur November 24, from Dhs395. ticketmaster.ae