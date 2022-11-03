Plant-based, sustainable, guilt-free burgers…

Proof that plant-based can be unbe-leaf-ably fun and indulgent…Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio-backed vegan Neat Burger opens in Dubai Mall today.

Located in the foodcourt overlooking the ice rink, Neat Burger has a variety of exciting plant-based burgers, bowls, sides, and shakes to choose from. Whether you’re a vegan, vegetarian, or simply want to satisfy your junk food cravings with guilt-free deliciousness, make sure to refuel with one of their award-winning burgers next time you’re doing some retail therapy.

It’s never been easier to eat less meat and more plant-based foods. Lewis Hamilton’s Neat Burger embodies this, allowing all diners to satisfy their burger cravings without compromising on flavour.

What’s on the menu? Meat substitutes include beef, chicken and fish burger patties which can be accompanied by normal or buffalo nuggets along with fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots. Wash this all down with one of their delicious soya shakes: Oreo, Biscoff, chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla.

Neat Burger is a perfect example of how a plant-based diet doesn’t need to be restrictive, with all veggies able to still fulfil all their burger and nugget cravings at a reasonable price.

More about Neat Burger…

Launched in 2019, Neat Burger is pioneering guilt-free, delicious and sustainable dishes that make people and the planet happy. Eating at Neat Burger is guilt-free not only because of the vegan products but also because of the restaurant’s overall sustainability. Their food is GMO-free and ethically sourced, and the majority of their packaging is compostable, biodegradable, or made from sustainable sources.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio are financial backers of the brand, pleased with the public’s response so far, Hamilton said: “the response to Neat Burger since we opened has been incredible. I’m really proud of the boundaries we have been able to push in this space and the plans for expansion are really exciting.”

With multiple locations in London and one in New York, it was only natural for the team to expand to Dubai.

Hungry yet? This is your cue to grab your besties and head over to Neat Burger soon.

Neat Burger, Level 2, Food Court, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. Daily, 10am to 12am. @neat.burger.uae

Images: Social