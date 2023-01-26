Panda, Panda, Panda

Just because the weather is a bit gloomy, doesn’t mean we stop partying here in Dubai. This weekend we will be seeing some killer artists headline some of the dopest venues in town. Slot in some time to support the local talents, or head to Float Dubai to see Kid Ink live – either way you are guaranteed a banger of a night out this weekend.

Thursday, January 26

The Originals Event

Our very own Motivate Talent roster will be hosting a launch night for some of Dubai’s hottest up-and-coming artists. The first event will feature the launch of a new single from local artist Lexie. She will also be performing other original tracks. The evening will also see a live set from Jay Abo.

Hudson Speakeasy, Hudson Hyde Hotel, Business Bay, Jan 26 from 8pm. @hudsontaverndubai

DJ Oscar Mbo and Sef Kombo

Amapiano and Afro House are taking the world by storm and the party-goers of Dubai are eating it up. This weekend, South African producers Oscar Mbo and Sef Kombo will be performing at The Mansion as part of Sondela nights. Oscar Mbo has worked alongside the likes of Black Coffee and Vinny Da Vinci and many more.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, Jan 26 from 10pm to 3am, ladies can enjoy free drinks at the bar from 10pm to midnight. Tel: (0)58 900 9837 @themansiondubai

Friday, January 27

Joel Corry

As part of his residency at Five, Joel Corry will be performing at The Penthouse this week. If you somehow don’t know him by name – he is known for tracks like Bed, Out Out, and Head & Heart. He will be performing at the rooftop nightclub from 11pm. Ladies can enjoy free entry while gents pay Dhs300, inclusive of three drinks.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Jan 27 from 11pm, free bar entry for ladies, gents Dhs300 inclusive of 3 drinks.

Kid Ink

Let’s just be honest, let’s just be real – this is kind of a big deal. American rapper Kid Ink will be heading to the world’s biggest floating nightlife venue. The rapper will be hosted by Float for one night only, so you don’t want to miss it as it is guaranteed to be a banger of a night out. He is known for working with Chris Brown on tracks like Show Me and Main Chick. He also has some dope hits such as his newest song Mykonos Flow.

Float, QE2, Port Rashid, Jan 27. Tel: (0)54 711 1171 @floatdubai

Bongo’s Bingo

One of Dubai’s favourite events is back and this time the theme is the 90s. Bingo players can expect the usual fun and energetic experience of Bongo’s Bingo hosted at Zero Gravity. Everyone is expected to show up in 90s fancy dress and groove to 90s bangers. Oh and of course, there are extra special themed prizes.

Tickets are on sale now.

Zero Gravity, Fri Jan 27, event starts 8pm, last entry at 9.30pm, Dhs250 entry. dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday, January 28

Adscendo: A Digital Introduction

Tomorrowland is unveiling a brand-new digital spectacle. The live-streamed event will feature exclusive DJ sets by some of Tomorrowland’s finest artists from across 15 different stages. Guests can expect performances from artists around the world, artists include James Hype, R3hab, Like Mike, Afrojack and many more. Live artists performing at Terra Solis will include DJ Licious and Fast Boy. Access at the door will cost Dhs150, tables are available with minimum spends.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali – Lehbab road, Dubailand, Jan 28 from 5pm. Tel: (0)50 937 2344 terrasolisdubai.com

Saint Levant

Taking the world by storm after his viral TikTok track Very Few Friends, Saint Levant is a French Palestinian artist who is known for using Arabic, French and English to appeal to everybody. He will be performing this weekend at the Quoz Arts Fest. Entry is Dhs50 for this fun event.

Alserkal Avenue, January 28 and 29. Dhs50 full weekend access. alserkal.online

Desiigner

Desiigner, the American rapper is known for many hits but arguably the most famous one is the hit Panda. He will be heading to Soho Garden Meydan this weekend for his first performance since retiring in 2022.

Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan. Jan 28 from 11pm to 4am. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Images: Getty and Social