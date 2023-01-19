… and it comes from the talented team behind Chic Nonna and L’Amo…

The Palm West Beach strip is already home to a top array of beach clubs including Kyma, February 30 and SAN. But there’s still more to come, and we’ve got big expectations from the newest addition to this sun-soaked hotspot.

Hoarding has gone up for a new beach club called La Vita at the southernmost point of Palm West Beach, just beyond FIVE Palm Jumeirah. This beach club not only sits in front of one of the most ultra-luxury residences in the city, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, but the hoarding advertisers that La Vita is a concept by Mine & Yours Group. This Italian-born hospitality company is responsible for a duo of the chicest restaurant openings in the last 12 months: elegant DIFC restaurant Chic Nonna, and the upscale Italian seafood eatery, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare.

We aren’t sure when La Vita will open and as construction looks to have only just begun, it’s likely to be a while before this luxurious address welcomes guests. As for further details about the concept, these also remain tightly under wraps for now. But, we suspect with a name like La Vita, and an Italian hospitality brand at the helm, it’s likely to be an alluring interpretation of coastal Italian flavour.

When One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection was unveiled, alongside fabulous resident facilities like round-the-clock butler service, a private cinema and landscaped gardens, a beach club that would be for both residents and external guests was announced. So, we’ve been hotly anticipating further details on this luxe tan-topping spot.

The beach club will also serve as a destination for guests of The Lana, Dorchester Collection’s first Dubai hotel. Slated to open in September 2023, guests will get to enjoy the best of both worlds when staying at this sleek city property, which is perched on the canal in Business Bay.

Image: What’s On