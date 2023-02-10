Music festivals, live performances, art exhibitions, sporting events, and more…

With a new month comes new things to do and if you’re looking for things to do in Dubai this March you’re in the right place. Whether it’s the arrival of some top singers, the biggest international boat show in the region, the return of Art Dubai, and the opening of exciting new restaurants and beach clubs.

Here’s 10 things to look forward to in Dubai this March.

March 1 to 5: Dubai International Boat Show

The biggest international boat show in the region offers the opportunity to ogle at more than Dhs1.5 billion worth of luxury yachts. But alongside superyacht avenue, there’s plenty to ‘sea’ and do at this five-day spectacular at Dubai Harbour, with watersports, underwater shows at the dive pool, live DJ sets and even a supercar parade.

boatshowdubai.com

March 1 to 5: Art Dubai

Now in its 16th edition, Art Dubai will run from Wednesday, March 1 to 5 at the picturesque Madinat Jumeirah. The first two days are by invitation, but from March 3 to 5, it’s open to the public and tickets can be purchased starting from Dhs90. Art Dubai has pledged 50 per cent of all ticket sales to charities supporting victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake. This year there will be four sections: contemporary, modern, bawwaba (gateway), and digital.

artdubai.ae

March 4: Black Coffee at White Beach

Legendary South African DJ Black Coffee is bringing his distinctive house sound to the shores of Atlantis The Palm this month. The Grammy Award-winning house music veteran is known for his infectious deep house mixes and floor-filling sets.

platinumlist.net

March 10 to 12: Snoopy Beats presents Reconnect

This lively Fujairah weekender returns this March, inviting guests to swap city living for a coastal retreat. The ever-popular Sandy Beach Resort provides the backdrop for two days and nights of live entertainment, activities, art and music on the sand. There’s both event tickets that come with transport from Dubai provided, as well as passes that include accommodation at the resort.

snoopybeats.com

March 11: Rosé Pinknic

The team behind some of the UAE’s best wine-tasting events introduce a new event this month that’s all about the pink-hued variety of grape – rosé. The inaugural Rosé Pinknic will take place on the lawns of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, where you’ll find more than 30 varieties to sample. It’ll all be paired with curated food options, live DJ sets and an outdoor market.

rosepinknic.com

March: New beach restaurant Ría to open

A new concept called Ría is gearing up to take the place of Breeze at Club Vista Mare. Ría comes from Addmind Hospitality, the team behind Bar Du Port, Iris and La Mezcaleria amongst many others, and promises to be an upscale beachside drinking and dining destination. Set to open in the coming weeks, the elegant beachfront spot promises a menu of flavourful beach eats inspired by the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean.

@riarestaurantbar

March 11: Holi Festival colour beach party

Crank up your Holi festivities with a 12-hour beach party at La Mer on Saturday, March 11. Partygoers can dance with their toes in the sand to 12 hours of non-stop anthems from Indian and local DJs, with eco-friendly colours flying in the air. Tickets will cost you Dhs100 for single admissions and Dhs150 for couples and are all available online at Platinumlist and Virgin Megastore.

tickets.virginmegastore.me

March 18: Demi Lovato at Coca-Cola Arena

American singer, songwriter and actress Demi Lovato will take to the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, March 18, at 7.30pm. Tickets for the epic one-night-only event are on sale now, with prices from Dhs195 (bronze), Dhs275 (silver), Dhs299 (standing), Dhs399 (gold), Dhs499 (golden circle).

coca-cola-arena.etixdubai.com

March 18: The Script headline McGettigan’s St Patrick’s Festival

Irish rockers The Script headline McGettigan’s annual Paddy’s Day party at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Expect to hear sing-along hits like The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, We Cry, Breakeven and Hall of Fame. Festival tickets start from Dhs349.

mcgettigans.com

March 25: Dubai World Cup

The Meydan racing calendar accumulates with the famed Dubai World Cup on March 25. The 27th edition of the incredible sporting event comes with an impressive prize pot of $30.5 million, and while the star of the show may be the racing action, the day comes with a heavy focus on the fashion, and there’s plenty of off-track entertainment too. Tickets start from Dhs20.

dubairacingclub.com

