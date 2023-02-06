Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do including trying out a new cafe, watching a movie under the stars, visiting a family-friendly festival and much more…

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi you don’t want to miss this week.

Monday, February 13

Take the little ones to Circuit X

Your kids are most likely on their half-term break so take them outdoors to enjoy some fun activities. The half-term camp is currently running at Circuit X with a number of outdoor activities, team games, and problem-solving skills training. It will cost you Dhs240 for a one-day pass, Dhs849 for a full week, and Dhs699 for siblings. The camp runs from February 13 to 17. Check out the schedule here.

Circuit X, Al Hudayriat Island, Al Hidayriyyat, Abu Dhabi, half-term camp from Feb 13 to 17 8.30am to 2pm. Tel: (0)2 691 0302. circuitxuae.com

Head to Al Ain for the DAZ festival

Dar Al Zain Festival is back, packed with a mix of family-friendly entertainment, culture and dining opportunities. Running until Sunday, February 19 at Al Jahili Park in Al Ain, visitors can expect a vibrant artisanal market, carnival rides, live music, a giant oasis art park and more. Other fun activities include a jungle escape room and a children’s play park but if you want an immersive experience, there are pretty art installations and immersive rooms where you can experience nature. Expect plenty of music and performers and you can even catch classic films inspired by nature including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King. For foodies, there’s Nap Pizzeria, a candy pop-up by famed London café, Saint Aymes and more. Tickets can be purchased for Dhs25 on ticketmaster.ae , else it’s Dhs30 at the venue. Nab a festival pass for Dh110 with access to all free zones.

Dar Al Zain Festival, Al Jahili Park, Al Ain, until Feb 19, dazfestival.ae

Tuesday, February 14

Watch a movie under the stars at Yas Marina for free

Enjoy the last of the cool winter days with an alfresco film at Yas Marina. Movies begin at 7pm with five films to pick from, plus snacks and meals from the kitchens of Diablito, Stars N Bars, Aquarium, Ishtar and Penelope’s. Movies at the Marina is running for five days only from February 14 to 18. This is a free-of-charge event and all seating is first-come, first-serve, so arrive early.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Feb 14 to 18, screenings begin from 7pm. Tel: (800) 627 4627. yasmarina.ae

Drop by for a caffeine boost at Joud Coffee

Coffee lovers, you have another spot to hang out at. Joud Coffee has opened its doors at Al Qana with a cool design bragging high ceilings and glass walls offering views of the canal waterways. Whether you want to catch up with friends, or head here solo to read, it’s a great option. (PS – If tea is more to your liking, keep reading)

Joud Coffee, Al Qana, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, open daily 8am to 11am, Tel: (0)54 306 9220. joudcoffee.com

Wednesday, February 15

Dine at Belgrave Abu Dhabi

One of three Belgrave restaurants around the world can be found in the capital offering up a taste of the exotic flavours of Persia. The opulent decor from the ornate chandelier to the velvet seating, marble flooring, and Persian rugs sing sophistication. The menu can be paired with an equally impressive range of beverages.

Belgrave, Red Crescent, 1st floor, Al Rawdah, open daily Wed to Sat 12pm to 11.30pm, Sun 12pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0)2 584 8383. @belgrave.ad

Thursday, February 16

Check out a cool vinyl exhibition at The NYU Abu Dhabi

The Project Space at NYUAD is displaying a solo exhibition titled Photography by artist Dr James Kelly. The exhibits are from the artist’s personal archive of vinyl records that exemplify several experimental disc-cutting techniques and a curated collection of unusual records. It’s free to check out until February 16.

NYU Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Marina District, open Tue to Sun 12pm to 8pm until Feb 16, free, Tel: (0)2 628 4000. nyuad-artgallery.org

