Idris Elba, Maya Jama, Will I Am, and more…

Have you spotted any celebrities in the UAE recently? Send us a DM on Instagram and it could be featured next week.

Idris Elba

Ahead of his DJ set at Elrow Festival this weekend, actor Idris and his wife and actress Sabrina are in Dubai. The pair attended the Time 100 Impact Awards at the Museum of the Future, where they were together honoured for their work as UN ambassadors and towards climate action.

Maya Jama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama)

Maya Jama visited Dubai last week for a brief stay at Caesars Palace. The British TV personality was also spotted dining at Urla Downtown.

Will I Am

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences (@slsdubai)

Pop sensation Will.I.Am, one-quarter of the iconic noughties music group Black Eyed Peas, performed in Dubai on Friday at Privilege in the SLS Hotel. He was also spotted at the Time 100 event at the Museum of the Future on Sunday.

Nicola Roberts

British singer and ex-Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts attended the opening of Milos restaurant at Atlantis The Royal on Thursday. She shared a series of photos from the evening captioned, “Thursday was the most stunning evening celebrating @estiatoriomilos @atlantistheroyal I was in foodie heaven. Thank you for a wonderful night.”

Charlotte Crosby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore)

Geordie Shore reality TV star Charlotte Crosby has just landed in Dubai with her family. The family of three spend Sunday at the Mandarin Oriental Dubai.

Rema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REMA (@heisrema)

Calm Down Afrobeats singer Rema performed at Club Blu on Friday for an epic sold-out show. This isn’t the first time that Rema has performed in Dubai, he last performed back in 2022 at 1OAK.

Trey Songz

After his performance at Pure White last week, Trey Songz has been exploring the emirate some more. The R&B singer attended the opening of celebrity chef-led Milos restaurant at Atlantis the Royal on Thursday.

Images: Social/Supplied