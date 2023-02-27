Rappers, F1 drivers, comedians, and more…

Have you spotted any celebrities in the UAE recently? Send us a DM on Instagram and it could be featured next week.

Kevin Hart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Lily’s Dubai (@misslilysdxb)

After his live show in Abu Dhabi, the Hollywood actor and comedian ‘pulled up to di yard’ at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s Dubai.

Denise Welch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Welch (@denise_welch)

British actress and TV presenter Denise Welch has been in Dubai for the past week staying at the fairly-new Hilton Dubai Palm. She has been spotted strolling through Dubai Marina, having drinks at Mi Amie, and playing padel at The Kamani Club.

Peter Andre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Peter Andre’s two-week family holiday in Dubai came to an end this week. The family has been spotted at Atlantis The Royal, aboard a super yacht, staying on World Islands, and a day in the desert with Sonara Camp.

Bob Sinclar

The French record producer & DJ was spotted partying with DJ Smash & Evgeny Kuzin on Saturday at the Bedouin-inspired speakeasy, LY-LA, located beneath Alaya.

Negin Mirsalehi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi)

Founder of Gisou and famous YouTuber Negin Mirsalehi has been spending her winter break in Dubai at One & Only Royal Mirage. Along with her husband and six-month-old son, the family has spent the past month exploring the city from lunching at The Matcha Club in Meydan to launching her honey-infused haircare range in Sephora Dubai Mall.

Jason Manford

One of British stand-up comedy’s most treasured alumni, Jason Manford is returning to the UAE with former collaborators, The Laughter Factory, as part of their ongoing Selfdrive tour. Ahead of his Abu Dhabi gig in May, we caught up with Jason in Dubai, find out what happened here.

Pierre Gasly

Before setting off to Bahrain, French F1 driver Pierre Gasly was spotted in Dubai for some pre-season training at Nad al Sheba sports complex and Dubai golf course.

Pixie Lott

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixie Lott (@pixielott)

After her exclusive performance at Bulgari Yacht Club last week, Pixie Lott has been spending some downtime in the city. The soulful British singer posted some snaps of her aboard a yacht for a dinner party cruising through Dubai Marina.

Tyga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHITE Dubai (@whitedubai)

The American rapper, known for bangers like Taste, performed at White Beach on Friday night before leaving for his next show in India on Sunday.

Images: Social