Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
Rappers, F1 drivers, comedians, and more…
Have you spotted any celebrities in the UAE recently? Send us a DM on Instagram and it could be featured next week.
Kevin Hart
View this post on Instagram
After his live show in Abu Dhabi, the Hollywood actor and comedian ‘pulled up to di yard’ at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s Dubai.
Denise Welch
View this post on Instagram
British actress and TV presenter Denise Welch has been in Dubai for the past week staying at the fairly-new Hilton Dubai Palm. She has been spotted strolling through Dubai Marina, having drinks at Mi Amie, and playing padel at The Kamani Club.
Peter Andre
View this post on Instagram
Peter Andre’s two-week family holiday in Dubai came to an end this week. The family has been spotted at Atlantis The Royal, aboard a super yacht, staying on World Islands, and a day in the desert with Sonara Camp.
Bob Sinclar
The French record producer & DJ was spotted partying with DJ Smash & Evgeny Kuzin on Saturday at the Bedouin-inspired speakeasy, LY-LA, located beneath Alaya.
Negin Mirsalehi
View this post on Instagram
Founder of Gisou and famous YouTuber Negin Mirsalehi has been spending her winter break in Dubai at One & Only Royal Mirage. Along with her husband and six-month-old son, the family has spent the past month exploring the city from lunching at The Matcha Club in Meydan to launching her honey-infused haircare range in Sephora Dubai Mall.
Jason Manford
One of British stand-up comedy’s most treasured alumni, Jason Manford is returning to the UAE with former collaborators, The Laughter Factory, as part of their ongoing Selfdrive tour. Ahead of his Abu Dhabi gig in May, we caught up with Jason in Dubai, find out what happened here.
Pierre Gasly
Before setting off to Bahrain, French F1 driver Pierre Gasly was spotted in Dubai for some pre-season training at Nad al Sheba sports complex and Dubai golf course.
Pixie Lott
View this post on Instagram
After her exclusive performance at Bulgari Yacht Club last week, Pixie Lott has been spending some downtime in the city. The soulful British singer posted some snaps of her aboard a yacht for a dinner party cruising through Dubai Marina.
Tyga
View this post on Instagram
The American rapper, known for bangers like Taste, performed at White Beach on Friday night before leaving for his next show in India on Sunday.
Images: Social