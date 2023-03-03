3 fabulous new afternoon teas to try in Dubai

From tiered treats in the tallest building in the world to an afternoon soirée complete with ‘Press for Champagne’ buttons…

As the author Henry James wrote in The Portrait of a Lady, ‘There are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea.’ And if you tend to agree, then read on. Whether it’s tiered towers at the world’s tallest building, or a sunset soiree complete with live music, we’ve found three fabulous new afternoon teas in Dubai you need to know about.

Atmosphere

Looking for a new afternoon tea in Dubai with a view? Few come with more impressive vistas than Atmosphere on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa. The sky high spot is a perfect place for wowing visitors or catching up with a friend, inviting guests to marvel at the incredible views while enjoying a lovely afternoon tea. The restaurant recently reopened with a refreshed, Art Deco elegance that oozes glamour, and with it has a brand new afternoon tea to match. Every day, high tea is served in the lounge from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, with a three-course tiered afternoon tea offering priced at Dhs599 per person or Dhs810 inclusive of bubbles.

Atmsophere, Level 122, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs599 or Dhs810 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai

Josette

Oh-so-pretty Parisian inspired Josette is the new DIFC restaurant everyone is talking about. The brainchild of London-based artist and interior designer, Luke Edward Hall, it’s got elegant and eccentric interiors, with fictional character Josette’s mischievous, chic, well-travelled personality laced into intricate design details. Over a decadent afternoon, guests can experience Josette’s Sparkling Afternoons from Wednesday to Friday and on Sundays, where savoury and sweet bites are served alongside a serenade from a musical quartet. Tempting teatime treats including croissant caviar, homard brioche and jambon fromage to start, plus tarte caramel, lemon meringue, rose marshmallow, cheesecake Josette and more. Pair your afternoon tea with glasses of bubbles, and when you need a refill, a handy ‘Press for Champagne’ button is on hand to ensure your glass is always full.

Josette, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, 3.30pm to 5.30pm, Weds to Fri and Sun, Tel: (0)4 275 2522, josette.com

Sushisamba

Alongside its brilliant business lunch and packed out lively a la carte dining, Sushisamba has recently given us another reason to visit – an afternoon tea experience aptly called Sky Tea. The experience takes place in the Samba Room, presenting delicious bite-sized treats beautifully placed on a three-tiered spiral tree. It’s served up to the backdrop of the beautiful golden hour sunset, and live tunes from Bossa Nova adding to the lovely ambience. On the savoury agenda, there are favourites including salmon brioche toast with caper cream, Samba Dubai Maki with seasonal truffle and Brazilian cheese bread ‘Pao De Quejio’ served with house-made honey butter and locally sourced honey and more. Guests with a sweet tooth can indulge in a wide selection of desserts including a chocolate tart with praline paste, yuzu raspberry cake with raspberry mousse and strawberry salsa and mango and lime profiteroles. Diners will have their choice from a wide selection of teas, coffees or bubbly to further indulge.