It has a very important focus for this edition: Sustainability…

Art fans, you may be disappointed that the big art festivals are over, but don’t fret as there’s still plenty more to see. One to take note of is DIFC Art Nights taking place on Tuesday, March 16 and 17, 2023.

The popular Art Nights, now in its 15th edition, will take place at the Gate Village in DIFC. In keeping with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan’s declaration that 2023 will be the ‘Year of Sustainability’, the theme is Art for change: Building A Sustainable Future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIFC (@difc)

Visitors to DIFC Art Nights will be able to see artworks that are all about sustainability.

The theme also helped exhibiting artists think about how they can be more mindful of how they create their pieces. It will also encourage countless others thus paving a way for positive change.

The exhibitions are created by international and local artists. Works include photography by trailblazing Emirati photographer and artist Jassim Al Awadhi; Gallery Inside The Box – an NFT-based artistic initiative created using sustainable materials and much more.

DIFC Art Nights has also teamed up with artists across a number of schools in Dubai and Qatar in a bid to encourage the younger audience to engage in art in a meaningful way. You will be able to purchase these works of art on the night and all sales will directly benefit people of determination.

There will even be panel discussions on March 16 where visitors can engage with art experts on the importance of making art accessible to all solidifying the emirate’s status as a global destination for culture, innovation and talent. The panel begins at 7.30pm.

While you’re there…

Make sure you check out the DIFC Sculpture Park. The financial district is already packed with a number of art galleries for culture vultures, but while it’s still cool, wander outside around ‘The Gate’ where you will find over 100 eye-catching art pieces, sculptures and video art from artists from around the world.

Both, DIFC Art Nights and DIFC Sculpture Park are free and open to the public.

DIFC Art Nights, Gate Village, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, 5pm to 10pm on March 16 and 17, free to enter, @difc

Images: Supplied