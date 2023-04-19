16 incredible things to do in Dubai for the long Eid Al Fitr weekend

Eid Mubarak, Dubai…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like Eid Al Fitr celebrations, the return of Dubai Food Festival, family-friendly staycation deals, epic parties, the world’s largest floating bookfair, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 16 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday, April 20

Book a last-minute staycation

Perfect for a restful staycation retreat, guests staying at Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark will enjoy complimentary breakfast at Latest Recipe, access to the private beach and six pools, plus a number of restaurants and bars. There are even watersport activities, the Jungle Bay waterpark to add adventure to your stay, and a spa for some downtime. Use the promotional code ZJL for stays until October 13.

Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 399 3333. marriott.com

Visit the world’s largest floating bookfair

Bibliophiles, this is a friendly reminder that the largest floating bookfair, Logos Hope is now in Dubai. It will open its hatches for a week from Tuesday, April 18 to 23 from 4pm to 11pm. The floating book fair offers around 5,000 titles spanning a number of genres both for children and adults. Logos Hope also runs cultural experiences and visitors are welcome to join for a small ticket fee which can be purchased on board. On Thursday, April 20 visitors can experience art and cultural stands for just Dhs20. You’ll also get a free drink.

Get Eid ready at The British Salon

Looking for the perfect excuse to get pampered ahead of Eid? Homegrown beauty salon The British Salon is celebrating its one year anniversary with a special offer. Book in for their Queens Beauty Package and get a cut and blow dry, with the choice of a full set of lashes or a brow lamination for only Dhs500 – available throughout the month of April.

The British Salon, Gold Crest Views, Cluster V in JLT. Tel: (058) 572 6839. @thebritishsalondubai

Catch the Eid fireworks at Global Village

Global Village Dubai has been open for seven months now, and it will sadly be closing its doors this month on Saturday, April 29. Over Eid, it will be treating visitors to fireworks for the entire week starting Friday, April 21 until closing on Saturday, April 29.

Global Village, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311, @globalvillageuae

Friday, April 21

Don’t miss the return of Etisalat Beach Canteen

Support our city’s homegrown foodie outlets at the ever-fun Etisalat Beach Canteen. The beach pop-up is open from 4pm daily and features a huge list of popular cafes and restaurants including Pickl, Neat Burger, Entrecôte, Taqado, Pinsanity, House of Pops, Moshi, Bahr by Farm to Table, as well as live entertainment, a fun park with rides, soft play, splash zone, prizes, BBQ zone, and more.

36 Al Nessnass Street, Sunset Beach, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. From Friday, 21 April to May 7, Daily from 4pm. Tel: (800) 900. beachcanteen.ae

Get your fix of tapas at Jaleo

Inside the ultra-luxurious Atlantis The Royal, Jaelo is inviting guests to indulge in their chef’s tasting menu, José’s Way, this Eid. The menu features a collection of José Andrés’ favourite tapas dishes for Dhs500. An additional Dhs195 will get you unlimited non-alcoholic cocktails.

Jaleo, Ground Floor, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 1am daily. atlantis.com, @jaleodubai

Learn the ropes at Dubai Sailing Club

Looking to try something new this weekend? Whether a seasoned sailor or a first-timer, The Dubai Offshore Sailing Club is hosting a fun-filled adventure-packed day with amazing sailing activities, beach volleyball, and more. The open day is taking place on Friday from 11am to 5pm, entry costs Dhs190 per person and Dhs130 for children and includes taster sail, powerboarding, and paddleboarding sessions, as well as delicious food and house beverages.

The Clubhouse, Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, Jumeirah 3. Friday, April 21. 11am to 5pm. Dhs190 per person, Dhs13o for children. scm.dosc.ae

Get ready for afrobeats vibes at Playa

Located at The Club on Palm West Beach, the boho-chic beach club presents South African DJ Kabila for a two-day performance this Friday and Saturday. Guests can expect an electrifying atmosphere as DJ Kabila brings his unique blend of afro house, deep house, and techno music to the beautiful beach club setting from 5pm onwards.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily. Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, from 5pm. @playadubai

Saturday, April 22

Weekend breakfast date with a view

Ula serves breakfast in such an effortlessly chic way. Delight yourself with an opulent lobster Benedict, or a delicious shakshouka – while you enjoy not only the setting of this beautiful venue but the backdrop of the always gorgeous Dubai Marina. The bottomless beachside breakfast includes one breakfast dish as well as unlimited prosecco, bellinis, and mimosas for Dhs200 per person, from 10am to 12pm.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, open Mon to Thu 10am to 1am, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 566 3041 uladubai.com @uladxb

Relieve some stress at The Smash Room

Kick off the long Eid Al Fitr holidays with a thrilling and therapeutic adventure at The Smash Room. This weekend, up to three guests can take advantage of the Eid package for Dhs594 which includes a washing machine, TV, and 20 glasses.

The Smash Room, Umm Sequim Road, Al Quoz 4, Dubai. April 21 to April 23. Dhs594. Tel: (058) 1982323. thesmashroom.com

Party with Luciano at Terra Solis

The award-winning Ibiza icon, Luciano, will be hosted by Terra Solis for an evening full of stunning visuals, and captivating tunes. The three-hour-long set, supported by DJ V and Idris Doff, promises to be a journey through the world of electronic music. Event passes start from as little as Dhs150.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali – Lehbab road, Dubailand. Tel: (0)50 937 2344 terrasolisdubai.com

Buy one get one free on brunches at Hilton JBR

The place to be this weekend…Whether you’re in the mood for a hula hula brunch at Trader Vic’s, sunset brunch at Pure, or Bangkok street-style brunch at the Mango Tree, the Hilton JBR has your Saturday plans sorted with buy one get one free on all its brunch packages.

VERO, Trader Vic’s JBR, Mango Tree Thai Bistro, and Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton JBR, Dubai. Saturday, April 22. Tel:(0)4 374 7999. hilton.com

Sunday, April 23

Family brunch at Emirates Bio Farm

For a wholesome farm-to-table Eid brunch experience, head to the UAE’s largest organic farm for a feast of local, organic produce including eggs, fresh bread, and pastries for Dhs80 per person. There are also plenty of activities for the little ones including an Eid scavenger hunt, pot colouring (from Dhs25), and prizes to be won. Emirates Bio Farm is around a one-hour drive from Dubai and the Eid brunch is taking place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Emirates Bio Farm, Al Ain. Friday April 21 to Sunday April 23, 9am to 5pm. Dhs80. emiratesbiofarm.com

Check out the iconic Museum of the Moon

The Museum of the Moon is set to shine again in Dubai this weekend at the children’s museum OliOli. The Museum of the Moon is an activation created by artist Luke Jerram, the world-renowned artist has created a five-meter accurate replica of the moon by fusing imagery from detailed NASA pictures of the lunar surface. Prices start from Dhs269 for two children, and with the pass, two adults can go free. You can also visit the Museum of the Moon with the Standard Plus ticket. Prices start from Dhs149 for one child and one adult.

OliOli, Al Quoz 1, close to Oasis Centre Mall, Dubai. April 14 to April 30. Tel:(0)4 702 7300. olioli.ae

Tick off a bucket list foodie experience

This Dubai Food Festival, Jason Atherton’s newly opened City Social invites you to take a seat at the six-seater chef’s table. Guests will sit in front of the open kitchen as the chefs prepare four courses including citrus-cured Scotting salmon with king crab, Australian lamb rack and pistachio soufflé, as well as get the chance to cook their own course of hand-dived roasted Norwegian scallops. This unmissable foodie experience is taking place every evening from April 21 to May 7, priced at Dhs780 per person which also includes a signed cookbook and branded apron.

City Social, Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai. April 21 to May 7. Daily from 7pm. Dhs780 per person. Tel:(0)4 402 2222. citysocialdubai.com

Soak up the weather with a free pool day

Soul Beach Dubai, located just 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, is offering those looking to get away from the city, free entry daily during Eid weekend before 2pm. The idyllic beach club is also the perfect spot to laze in the sun, for a long carefree lunch with friends, and the ideal location for uninterrupted sundowners.

Soul Beach Dubai, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali Freezone, Dubai. Free entry Eid weekend before 2pm. soulbeachdxb.com

