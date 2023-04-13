Ramadan cannons, night markets, iftars and more…

If you’ve been busy during the Holy Month of Ramadan, take note as Eid al-Fitr – the festival that marks the completion of Ramadan, is right around the corner. This means you have only a few days left to check out the Ramadan-related activities and traditions that go on around the city.

Here are 5 things to do in Dubai before Ramadan ends

Try an iftar

Have you really and truly experienced Ramadan if you haven’t been to an iftar or two? With a few days left, take this opportunity to enjoy a meal with friends and family served post-sunset. You don’t have to be fasting to experience it and it is a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the holy month. Expect lavish decorations and dishes from every corner of the globe. Our ultimate guide to iftars in Dubai feature some of the top places to dine at this year.

See a Ramadan cannon

Every year during the Holy Month of Ramadan in Dubai, cannons are fired every day at sunset to announce iftar and you are welcome to go see them go off. The cannons are under the watchful eye of the Dubai Police and use blank cartridges – so it’s safe to go check out, though you may want to plug your ears. Want to witness this longstanding tradition also known as midfa al iftar? Check out all the locations of the Ramadan cannons in Dubai here.

Visit a Ramadan night market

Whether you want to spend time with the family or if you want to walk off the iftar feast, a night market is a great place to do it. During the Holy Month of Ramadan, there are plenty of night markets in Dubai to visit with the whole family. There will be plenty of shopping opportunities, food, entertainment and more. Some of the top places include Al Seef Dubai, Expo City Dubai, Emirates Jumeirah Tower Plaza Terrace (above) and more.

Do some good

Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking or smoking between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds and charity. There are so many Ramadan initiatives that anyone can get involved in from One Billion Meals Endowment campaign by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; to Ramadan Fridges and more.

Shop at a massive discount

With just days to go until Eid, there are some fantastic Ramadan sales for you to check out. If you’re not a mall person, this will come as excellent news as the sale is available online across a number of UAE websites. The sales are massive – we’re talking about deals that will see you getting as much as 70 per cent off at Bloomingdales, half off on items at Sharaf DG and more. Visit this link for the top deals you can’t miss. So if you’ve been meaning to pick up an Eid gift for a loved one, or simple want to treat yourself, this is your cue.

Images: Supplied and Unsplash