Just announced…

Just announced: tomorrow, Friday April 21, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

After the crescent moon was spotted on Thursday, April 20, Ramadan will end with the final day of fasting on Thursday, April 20. The three days that follow – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – mark the three-day Eid break.

The public holiday will run from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23, and normal working hours will continue on Monday, April 24.

SEE ALSO: Where to see Eid al Fitr fireworks in Dubai

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid al Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking of the Fast’ and is one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

In the Islamic calendar, Arafat Day takes place approximately 70 days after Eid Al Fitr, and marks the second day of Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca). This year, Arafat Day is expected to fall on Tuesday, June 27; then the following day marks the start of Eid Al Adha.

It is the second and the larger of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which, this year, is likely to correspond to Wednesday, June 28 to Friday, June 30 as public holiday (but is again dependent on the sighting of the moon). So, we can expect another long weekend very soon.

Images: Provided