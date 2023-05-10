There’s snow business, like Abu Dhabi business…

This June is jam-packed in Abu Dhabi. There are plenty of wonderful things to keep you busy throughout the month of June in Abu Dhabi, whether you’re looking to head to a concert, have a laugh or enjoy a spot of tea. The capital is the place to be this month.

Head to the capital for a golfing getaway

Get your golfing buddies together, there’s a stay-and-play weekend you’ll want to tee off at this month. Get ready for an overnight stay at Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and much more. So clear your diary now for Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Click here for all the details.

Sign up via golfdigestme.com

Rock out at Guns ‘N Roses

Rock n’ Roll legends Guns N Roses has reigned as the kings of rock for the best part of three decades, selling over 100 million records across the globe. They make their long-awaited return to the UAE this month as part of the Middle Eastern leg of their world tour.

Live Nation presents Guns N’ Roses, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursday, June 1. livenation.me

See Fontana’s aquatic theatrics

This is not your average circus. The Middle East’s first travelling water circus has landed in Abu Dhabi, with performances taking place in a ‘Circus Tent’ at Marina Mall. The viewing venue offers tiered seating to ensure nobody misses out on the jaw-dropping action.

Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, throughout June @fontanashow

Have a cool day out at Snow Abu Dhabi

Get ready to ski-daddle over to Reem Mall, the city’s coolest new attraction, Snow Abu Dhabi, opens on June 8. Inside the region’s largest snow park, you’ll find 12 exhilarating rides, 17 cool attractions and an array of themed dining options. And ticket prices have already been announced.

Reem Mall, from June 8 @snowauh

Slaw brings brilliant burgers to Abu Dhabi

A cult favourite in Dubai, Slaw was rightfully the winner of What’s On Dubai Awards 2023 Favourite Burger. Which means it has to be good right? Well, now burger fiends of the capital can put it to the test, as Slaw is now in Abu Dhabi. The ‘Slaw and More’ concept deliberately dials up the sophistication, creating what they’re calling ‘the UAE’s first premium burger boutique.’

Slaw and More, Al Qana. @slawandmore

BB Social Dining in the capital

BB Social Dining has taken its award-winning gastronomy along the E11 all the way to Abu Dhabi. And in terms of its capital location, it feels like they’ve chosen wisely – finding a host hotel that shares its passion for exceptional food and fun, trend-setting aesthetics… Rosewood Abu Dhabi, on Al Maryah Island.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, throughout June @bbdifc

Afternoon tea at Fouquet’s

Intricately designed and beautifully presented, enjoy an afternoon treat at the show-stopping Fouquets. Afternoon tea is priced at Dhs390 for two, which includes a tiered tower of treats plus coffee or tea. Add a glass of bubbly each and it’s Dhs450.

Fouquets, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun, open midday to 10pm, throughout June @fouquets.abudhabi

The Laughter Factory at Park Rotana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Selfdrive Laughter Factory | Live Stand-Up Comedy (@thelaughterfactory)

This month, famous funny people on The Laughter Factory bill include Khaled Khalafalla, Liz Miele and Scott Bennett, a hilarious line-up of headliners for the ‘So Many Jokes, so Little Time!’ tour. It comes to Park Rotana this month.

Park Rotana, June 23 from 8pm, tickets from Dhs160, thelaughterfactory.com

Experience McCafferty’s in the capital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McCafferty’s Yas Island (@mccaffertysyas)

The first location of the McCafferty’s brand has opened in Abu Dhabi which means visitors will finally be able to experience the real Irish craic. Whether you’re there for a few drinks with mates or looking to experience an authentic Sunday roast, McCaffertys can be your new local.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Bay, open 9am to 2am daily. Tel: (058) 598 3623, @mccaffertysyas

Brunch and pool at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Keep cool by the pool with the ultimate daycation at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. Fill your boots with more than 145 dishes at brunch from 1pm to 4pm, then switch into your swimmers and make the most of your daycation with pool and beach access afterwards.

Fairmont, Bab Al Bahr, Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs295 per person. @fairmontbabalbahr

Images: Supplied and Getty