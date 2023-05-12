A foodie’s paradise…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like Cinco de Mayo celebrations, food festivals, live performances, new wellness spots, creative children’s workshops, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, May 5

Treat your tastebuds at La Table

DIFC’s new La Table is the region’s first pop-up kitchen and to kick things off, Chef Sara Aqel will be serving Italian favorites inspired by Palestinian roots. On the menu, guests can expect dishes including local honey-baked feta, slow-cooked short ribs, caccio e pepe, tiramisu chocolate cup, and more. Those visiting between the hours of 5pm and 8pm can also enjoy house spirits and grapes for Dhs30 and hops and special cocktails for Dhs39 during the restaurant’s happy hour.

La Table, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Dubai. @la_table_ae

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the ultimate fiesta

Wondering where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this Friday? Dubai has a host of spicy fiestas up its sleeve with tacos, tequilas, and more. JVC hotspot Santè Ria, is planning a special edition of its famed Azucar night brunch, complete with live taco stations, crisp drinks, and pure vibes. From 9pm till midnight this fiesta will cost Dhs199 with soft, Dhs275 with house and Dhs350 with premium.

Sante Ria, The First Collection, JVC, Dubai, Friday May 5, 9pm to midnight, Dhs199 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs350 premium. Tel: (0)4 275 6630, Santeriadubai.ae

Sunbathe, swim, play, repeat

Looking for new grounds to explore with your pup? A new public beach has opened to families and their pups on Dubai Islands. Bragging pristine shoreline and crystal clear waters, the new, free-to-access, public beach is open from sunrise to sunset. You’ll find it on Dubai’s northern shoreline past Port Rashid, just a hop, skip, and jump from Centara Mirage Beach Resort and Hotel Riu Dubai. Best news? Your four-legged companion can splish and splash in the water to their hearts’ content. Not only is this another perfect place to score a few tan lines but there are also plenty of outdoor activities and facilities to make for the perfect day. Beachgoers can play beach volleyball or football, as well as get out into the water on a paddleboard or a kayak.

Dubai Islands Beach, Dubai Islands, near Deira past Port Rashid, open daily all day long, free. @dubaiislandsbeach

Saturday, May 6

Don’t miss this epic two-day food festival

What The Food returns to Alserkal Avenue this Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8. Taking place from 10am to 10pm, the festival is free-to-enter and will be packed with foodie pop-ups, workshops, art, photography, demonstrations, and more. Treat your tastebuds to the street food pop-ups from 5pm curated by the one and only Cucina Del Sul including Fusion Ceviche, Tano’s at 8, Dibba Bay Oysters, Panamericana, Yava Dubai, Holy Smokes, Majama, and more.

What The Food, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8. 10am to 10pm. Free entry. alserkal.online

Party in the sand

Belgian DJ Oscar and the Wolf will be filling Barasti Beach with his mix of R&B and European electro-pop hits this Saturday. Taking place from 7pm onwards, tickets are on sale for Dhs200 on Platinumlist. Fuel up on savoury bites like loaded nachos, burgers, pizza, and fries as you’re served drinks from a tiki-style bar.

Barasti Beach Bar, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Dubai. Saturday, May 6, 8pm onwards. Dhs200. dubai.platinumlist.net

Indulge in an intimate sake-pairing dinner

For one night only, head 73-floors up to Mott 32 for an exclusive eight-course dinner with sake-pairing. The upscale Chinese venue with its open-air terrace is one of the city’s most stunning spots to enjoy dinner with a view. On the Dhs888-per-head menu, guests can expect signature dishes including, pecking duck with caviar, wok fire lobster with ginger and spring onion, smoked black cod, and a selection of finely prepared dumplings. To book a spot at the 12-seater table, call 04 278 4832.

Mott 32, Level 73, Address Beach Resort, JBR. Saturday, May 6, 8pm. Dhs888. Tel: (0)4 278 4832, mott32dubai.com

Start ’em young

The Maisan Restaurant in Dubai Investment Park is hosting its first chef’s table for children. For just Dhs120 per child, children between the ages of two and 12 can get dressed up in a chef costume and make their own smoothie, main course, and dessert. After cooking, the children will sit together to eat and enjoy their creations.

Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai. First Saturday of the month. 2pm to 4pm. Children aged two to 12 years old. Dhs120 per child. Tel:(0)4 8018888. marriott.com

Get excited for Miss Lily’s new brunch

Say hello to celeb hotspot Miss Lily’s vibrant new brunch: Bonita Apple Brunch. Taking place every Saturday from 2pm to 6pm, the brunch promises to transport guests to the lively Caribbean islands with a melting pot of flavours including their world-famous jerk chicken, chicken and waffles, curry goat stew, and more. Rum-believable!

Miss Lily’s, Sheikh Zayed Road, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai. Dhs275 (soft) and Dhs350 (full). Tel:(0)4 356 2900. @misslilysdxb

Sunday, May 7

Let the little ones get creative at Couqley

JLT’s beloved French restaurant Couqley is collaborating with Kidz Love Art bringing back their Paint and Grow session this Sunday, May 7 from 3pm to 5pm. The two-hour class is priced at Dhs245 and includes a sketched-out canvas, all painting materials, a snack, and a soft drink from Couqley. Meanwhile, parents can sit back and enjoy Couqley’s delicious menu.

Couqley, JLT Cluster A, Dubai. Sunday, May 7, 3pm to 5pm. Dhs245. kidzloveart.com

Recharge ready for the week ahead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Contrast Wellness, a first-of-its-kind sauna and ice studio, recently opened on Palm Jumeirah’s Golden Mile 6. The space has five large private sauna rooms and Dubai’s first contrast therapy room which features a traditional sauna complete with salt walls and immersive ice baths. Bringing ancient healing practices to the modern world, guests can try infrared saunas, contrast therapy, IV drips, massages, traditional saunas, and ice baths, with no membership required.

Contrast Wellness, Golden Mile 6, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Open from May 3. Daily 7.30am to 9.30pm. @contrastwellness / contrast-wellness.com

Make a sweet pit stop at Aux Merveilleux

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

French patisserie Aux Merveilleux de Fred, also known as Marvelous by Fred, has just opened its doors in Mall of the Emirates. Dubai foodies can get a taste of the sweet sweet concoctions including the specialty merveilleux (which translates to ‘marvelous’ in English), a must-try dessert made up of layered meringue with whipped cream and a generous coating of toppings, from white chocolate flakes to hazelnuts. You can find Aux Merveilleux de Fred on the first floor of the Mall of the Emirates, next to THAT Concept Store. Still not sure? Just follow the smell of freshly baked pastries…

Aux Merveilleux de Fred, Mall Of The Emirates, Via Rodeo, 1st Floor, Dubai. Open from Thursday, May 4. Daily, 10am to 10pm. auxmerveilleux.com

Check out a new Sunday night brunch

The Dubai Edition’s glamorous Japanese restaurant, Sumosan, has officially launched its new Soirée Sundays Drunch from 6pm onwards. With live entertainment, nostalgic 80s music, a three-course set menu, and unlimited drinks, packages are priced at Dhs450 for soft, Dhs600 for house, and Dhs700 for premium beverages.

Sumosan, The Dubai EDITION Hotel, Downtown Dubai. Sundays from 6pm. Dhs450 (soft), Dhs600 (house), Dhs700 (premium) Tel: (0)56 169 6901 sumosan.com

Images: Social/Provided