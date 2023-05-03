Wheelie exciting news…

Cyclists can now get around Dubai quicker and easier thanks to the new brand-new bike tunnel located in Meydan.

The new bike tunnel ensures uninterrupted movement along the popular Meydan cycling track by connecting it to Meydan intersection, as well as Meydan and Nad Al Sheba communities and the Cyclists Club.

#RTA has opened a new tunnel specifically designed for cyclists in Al Meydan area. The tunnel spans 160m in length and 6.6m in width, with a capacity to accommodate approximately 800 bicycles per hour. https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/uy0Ssvqday — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 2, 2023

160-metres long and six-metres wide, the tunnel can accommodate up to 800 cyclists per hour and is equipped with lighting for cyclists to use day and night.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened the tunnel as part of Dubai’s mission to become a more bike-friendly city, with the aim to increase the total length of cycling tracks in Dubai to an impressive 819 km by the end of 2026.

There’s more…

Back in October 2022, the RTA announced plans to increase the length of dedicated bike tracks in 11 new residential areas in Dubai from 185km to 390km by 2023.

If you live in or around Al Tawar 1, Al Tawar 2, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah 3, Umm Hurair 1, Al Safa 2, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha 3, Al Quoz 4, and Nad Al Sheba 1, it’s time to get your bike out as residents in these areas will be able to use the new cycle and e-scooter lanes this year.

The tracks will be strategically built to connect residents with main attractions including 10 mass transport stations and 18 prominent destinations such as public parks and shopping malls.

Images: Dubai Media Office