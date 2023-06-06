From casual eateries to upscale fine dining…

Looking to refresh your dinner plans? Dubai’s exciting food scene is showing no signs of slowing down for summer with brand-new concepts popping up and even the return of beloved old ones. If these latest openings share one thing in common, it’s that they should be added to your to-dine lists immediately.

Here are six new restaurants to try in Dubai this June:

Opening soon: La Petite Ani

From one of Dubai’s most treasured chefs, Chef Izu Ani, La Petite Ani is the sister restaurant to Dubai Mall’s La Maison Ani. Celebrating French cuisine, La Petite Ani is set to open this month inside Gate Avenue DIFC. The homegrown restaurant will serve relaxed French-Mediterranean cuisine from breakfast through to dinner, which can be enjoyed either in the casual Parisian-style café or for a chic takeaway. From quick bites to indulgent treats, the menu will satisfy all your French food cravings including homemade pastries and their signature Croque Monsieur.

La Petite Ani, Gate Avenue DIFC, Dubai. Opening June 2023. @lapetiteanibychefizu

Opening soon: McGettigan’s, Dubai Science Park

McGettigan’s has long been popular in Dubai for its hearty Irish pubs, which can be found in locations such as JLT, Madinat Jumeirah, and DWTC. As of June 15, you can get your dose of Irish craic at the newest branch inside the Holiday Inn & Suites, Dubai Science Park. Guests can expect all the offerings we’ve come to know and love, from traditional Irish cuisine, live sports, daily happy hour, Saturday brunches, and live entertainment in a homely, welcoming atmosphere.

McGettigan’s Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South. Opening June 15. Tel: (0)4 567 1400.mcgettigansdsp.com.

Now open

Rascals

Calling all sando lovers…Homegrown cult deli Rascals has found a permanent home in Dubai, now open in Wasl Square, Jumeirah. From pop-ups in Alserkal Avenue and Sole DXB, Rascals quickly gained a following for its mouthwatering menu of perfectly stacked sandos and nostalgic sides. At their new permanent joint, guests can satisfy their sandwich cravings with their selection of flavourful fillings, from Ronnie’s katsu to pastrami, fluffy egg to chicken club, with a side of fries and spicy slaw. You can also shop their uber-cool merchandise, such as caps and tees.

Rascals Deli, Wasl Square, Block 7, Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily, 11.30am to 8.30pm. @rascalsdeli

Okku

After closing its doors back in 2018, the award-winning Japanese restaurant, bar and lounge, Okku has finally reopened inside the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. With Okku 2.0, we are promised the same famed Okku fine dining experience from the gorgeous setting, attentive service, and of course, delicious contemporary Japanese cuisine with a twist. Diners can expect the Japanese classics, of course, and adventurous new creations. Fans of the restaurant will find the classic ‘O’ style dishes including wagyu beef and foie-gras kushiyaki, tuna on crispy rice, and more.

Okku, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach. Tel: (0)4 666 1566. okku.com

Asia Asia

Asia Asia’s flagship Pier 7 hotspot has recently undergone a major refurbishment worth over Dhs11 million. The restaurant reopened to the public on Saturday, June 10 with the same mysterious Geisha-inspired aesthetic you know and love but with some cool new features including an open kitchen, extended bar space, and live cooking stations. As well as a brand-new look and feel, the revamp includes an upgraded menu with exciting new Pan-Asian dishes to try and tasting menu.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Daily, 6pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 423 8301, @asiaasiauae

Dukkan El Baba

Open for just over a month, this cosy Lebanese eatery serves delicious homemade food (try their fattet hummus), breakfast, coffee, and deli items such as salads and sandwiches. Dukkan El Baba is an affordable, family-run concept located in The Greens and open from 9am to 11pm daily. See you at the deli counter?

Dukkan El Baba, Thuraya Telecom Building, The Greens, Barsha Heights, Dubai. Daily 9am to 11pm. Tel:(0)43440140, @dukkan_el_baba

Images: Social/Provided