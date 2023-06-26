Dubai Summer Surprises returns this weekend…

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) officially begins on Thursday, June 29, coinciding with the long Eid Al Adha weekend.

The 26th edition of DSS will run until September 3 – that’s 67 days of endless fun from entertainment to activations, sales, dining deals and more.

As part of the opening weekend celebration, Dubai Summer Surprises is hosting an exclusive 12 Hour Sale. It takes place from 10am to 10pm on June 29 across a number of Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls across the city.

What kind of deals and offers are we talking about?

Well, you can save up to 90 per cent on items on your wishlist and you’ll find a number of additional sales on items across 100 brands.

The popular malls in Dubai participating include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem and City Center Al Shindagha.

Plus, there will be plenty of upbeat concerts to keep you entertained, and many raffles.

If you are planning on going on a shopping spree, take note, that if you spend more than Dhs300 in a single or cumulative shopping spree, you stand a chance to win one million reward points on the Share app. Just ensure you have the Share app, scan your receipts to enter the drawer on July 6.

What to expect this DSS?

From entertainment to shopping deals; family fun at Modesh World which is packed with thrilling and fun rides, arcade games and a children’s museum; Dubai Restaurant Week; and much more, there’s so much to keep you busy over the summer in Dubai.

Head here for what you can expect on opening week, where to see fireworks and of course, head back to whatson.ae and we will bring you the biggest Dubai Summer Surprises deals and promotions as and when they are announced.

Images: Supplied by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment