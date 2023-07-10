10 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend: July 14 to 16

Get ready for a fantastic weekend…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like countless foodie experiences, nightclub closing parties, a new evening brunch, and more

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, July 14

Celebrate Bastille Day at Fouquet’s

One of the city’s most well-loved French restaurants, Fouquet’s, is pulling out all the stops this Bastille Day. For Dhs350 per person, guests can indulge in a delicious set menu alongside wine, live entertainment, a champagne fountain (audible gasp), and more. From 8pm onwards.

Fouquet’s, Downtown Dubai, Friday, July 14, 8pm onwards, Dhs350, Tel: (04) 524 5301, reservations-dubai@fouquets.com

Dance the night away at this epic closing party

Heads up nightclub goers, Sky 2.0 is hosting a massive closing party this weekend. The D3 hotspot is known for its impeccable vibes with three themed nights that go hard every week. Closing for the season this Friday, July 14, party-goers can expect an epic night of dancing under the stars.

Sky2.0, Dubai Design District, closing Friday, July 14. Tel: (0)4 587 6333 @sky2.0dubai

Take the little ones to summer camp

Located in the popular Aventura Nature Adventure Park, the summer life skills holiday camp is designed for children aged between five and 12 years old. Taking place on weekdays between July 10 and August 18 from 9am to 2.15pm, little ones will have the opportunity to learn new skills, meet new friends (including the park’s friendly pets), and most importantly have fun. From nature to science, arts and crafts to adventure, there are tons of exciting activities to try every week.

Aventura Adventure Park, Mushrif Park, Dubai. Weekdays, July 10 to August 18. 9am to 2.15pm. Dhs725 per week. Tel:(0)526245007. aventuraparks.com

Check out a new evening brunch

Start your weekend in style with Bling Nightclub’s new Friday night brunch. From 8pm to 11pm, indulge in a delectable three-course meal and unlimited drinks, all starting from just AED299, with RnB and UK garage music as well as an afterparty into the early hours with DJ Jax and Doc Junior.

BLING Nightclub, Five Palm Jumeirah. Fridays, 8pm to 11pm. Packages from Dhs299 for three courses and unlimited house beverages or Dhs499 for premium.

Saturday, July 15

See a comedy show

Legendary Egyptian comedian and former doctor Bassem Youssef is coming to The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates with social commentary on the state of the world today. Nothing serious, of course so you can expect plenty of laughs. Catch him on July 15 at 8pm.

Bassem Youssef live at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Saturday, July 15, 8pm, tickets start at Dhs299, Tel: (04) 457 3212, for bookings and more information visit dubai.platinumlist.net

Don’t miss this unique Indian foodie experience

Like your food? You’ll love this… For one night only, Alserkal’s private dining hub Le Guepard is collaborating with Yalla Habibi for a unique dining experience. Get dressed up in your best Indian attire and prepare for a delicious seven-course menu created by the team of chefs behind Holly Belly who are flying in, especially from India. The dinner, starting from 7pm onwards, is priced at Dhs500 per person.

Le Guepard, Alskerkal Avenue, Dubai. Saturday, July 15. 7pm. Dress code: Indian (saree). Book here – linktr.ee/kefii.ent

Take a late-night dip

Located in Rixos Premium Dubai, Azure Beach is set around a huge pool against the backdrop of the skyline star, Ain Dubai. This summer, you can take a late-night swim with the Wave Evening Pool Party. Taking place every Saturday from 9pm to 2am, the evening will be accompanied by the tunes of the saxophone and the beats of the DJ.

Azure Beach Dubai, Rixos Premium, JBR, Saturdays 9pm to 2am, Tel: 052 777 9472, @azurebeachdubai

Sunday, July 16

Tick off a bucket list activity

Haven’t tried The Dubai Balloon yet? This is the summer for you and the family to tick it off your list as children go free when they accompany a paying adult until August 31. The Dubai Balloon takes passengers up to 300 metres high, offering impressive sunrise or sunset views across Palm Jumeirah and the city. All you have to do to avail is book on thedubaiballoon.com and before you check out, use KIDSGOFREE as the discount code. Don’t forget those IDs at home as you’ll need them for proof.

The Dubai Balloon, Aquaventure, Atlantis The Palm, avail until Aug 31. Sunrise to 11am and 6pm. thedubaiballoon.com / @thedubaiballoon

Visit one of the world’s most famous ramen restaurants

From Tokyo to Dubai, Michelin-star Konjiki Hototogisu is now open for the first time in the UAE. Located on the second floor of Mall of the Emirates, opposite More Café, the menu features five ramen bowls, including the soul-satisfying signature Shoyu (Dhs69) and Shio (Dhs65), featuring the brand’s famous chicken broth made with clam tare. Note: this isn’t just any bowl of ramen and diners around the world have been known to queue for hours just for a seat. Ready, set, slurp…

Soba House Konjiki Hototogisu, Level 2, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. Soft launch, grand opening July 25. Daily, 11am to 11pm. @konjiki.uae

Check out a brand-new bakery

Having recently opened its doors, Ida Bakery and Bistro is a sleek and welcoming bakery that is the perfect choice for winding down as we weekend comes to a close. Serving wholesome quality food, expect all the quintessential baked goods including croissants, fresh breads, cakes galore and plenty other of our favourites. Grab a coffee with a friend while you catch up over a croissant.

Ida Bakery and Bistro, Palace Hotel Cafe, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, open daily 8am to 11pm. @idabakeryae

