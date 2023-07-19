Good news for those of us who live around Old Dubai…

Over the past year, Al Baik has been opening all across Dubai from Mall of the Emirates to Rashidiya, Al Nadha and now, we’ve just come across the logo and signature red board in one of Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods, Satwa.

This will be the sixth branch to open in Dubai and its tenth branch in the UAE, but we also have seen that there may be a second branch opening in Abu Dhabi which would make this the 11th branch to open – we’re keeping our eyes peeled for the official news.

At the moment, we don’t have an opening date for the new branch on Al Diyafah Street but, judging by the photo we snapped up, it looks like it will open its doors in the next month or so. We are keeping an eye on it and as soon as it is open, you’ll be the first to know.

About Al Baik

If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom. It is renowned in the region for its fried chicken, shrimp, falafel and fries.

Al Baik first showed up in Dubai during Expo 2020 where it received a very warm welcome before the rapid expansion across the UAE began. Post Expo, the fast food restaurant opened in Dubai Mall where it saw the same long lines as it did in Expo. It later opened in the Mall of the Emirates and expanded outside of Dubai in Ajman, followed by Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Fans in the northern emirates are still waiting for the announcement of an opening, but given the speed of the fast food restaurant’s rapid expansion in the UAE, it could be possible that they will soon get their requests answered soon.

Images: Al Baik social and What’s On