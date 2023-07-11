If you’re looking to score a ticket…

Basketball fans, we have some great news. Last month, we announced that NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 featuring the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to square up in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in October.

If you’re eagerly waiting in the aisle for seats, you’ll be thrilled to know that they go on sale today on Tuesday, July 11 at 1pm. You can find the tickets exclusively at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae. For the pre-registered fans (who are definitely smarter than all of us), a 24-hour presale will go live today at 12pm.

Looking for ways to upgrade your experience? You can also buy premium packages with top-tier access, VIP experiences, hospitality and hotel stays at nbaexperiences.com

Following last year’s smashing success of the NBA’s maiden stint with the preseason games between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, this year’s pre-season games have been hotly anticipated, to say the least, so don’t wait around to get your seats.

All you need to know…

The Mavericks and the Timberwolves, two of the biggest names in NBA, are landing in Abu Dhabi to play two pre-season games on October 5 and 7 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island at 8pm.

It’s quite the moment for basketball lovers across the region. They will be able to see their favourite hoopers like 2016 NBA champion and eight-time NBA all-star Kyrie Irving and three-time NBA all-star and Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in the flesh as they go head to head.

Where to watch the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023?

If, for whatever reason, you’re unable to witness the games in person, fret not because they will be aired live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa. You can watch it on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel and NBA League Pass.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 Presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 5 and 7, 8pm, tickets at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae, premium packages at nbaexperiences.com