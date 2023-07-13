Is this going to be Dubai’s next biggest sports craze?

The ever-evolving world of sports always has something new and different for us to try. A lot of you may be a fan of padel in Dubai, but over the summer, why not give pickleball a go?

Pickleball is a low-impact sport perfect for newbies looking to break into the racketball world or for those looking to try something new and different.

It is played on a court that’s similar in size to a badminton court. You can play either as singles or doubles using racquets smaller than those used in tennis. Besides the size difference, the racquet has holes in it which you use to swat a perforated ball to your opponent. Due to the design, the ball travels a lot slower making for longer rallies and more adventurous shots.

Games are contested with underarm serves and the team that reaches 11 points first wins, with a clear two-point margin from their opponent.

Pickleball originated in the US back in the 1960s and has grown in popularity in recent years – a main reason why it was added to Dubai Sports World’s sporting list.

On the health benefit front, Pickleball will help you improve your balance, coordination and hand-eye coordination. It’s a great way for you to shed those stubborn kilos and get your heart pumping, and overall, your cardiovascular health. Like most sports, pickleball will help in reducing stress and anxiety and will improve mental health. Those recovering from post-injury can opt for pickleball as it is quite gentle.

Sound fun? Here’s where you can have a go

Temperatures are hovering around 40 (and even 50) degrees, so exercising outdoors is near impossible, unless sweating buckets is something you’re a fan of. Enter Dubai Sports World where you can try a number of sports from football to basketball, padel, table tennis, volleyball, cricket, badminton, and yes, even pickleball.

The indoor pickleball courts in Dubai Sports World can be booked from 8am until midnight until September 10 for Dhs150 per hour.

The court is open to all skill type, and if you feel you need a little help – you can take on a few classes with Sportsify World Pickleball Academy at Dubai Sports World.

You can book the courts on dubaisportsworld.ae or using the Dubai Sports World smartphone app available on App Store and Google Play.

Dubai Sports World, Zabeel Halls 2 – 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. June 1 to September 10. Daily, 8am to 12am. dubaisportsworld.ae

Images: Dubai Sports World