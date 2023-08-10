Need things to do this weekend?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like fun summer camps, creative workshops, fashion pop-ups, summer deals, Sunday roasts, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 spectacular things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, August 4

Relax at home with a takeaway

Those looking for a quiet Friday night in, we have the perfect takeout option for you. One of our favourite Indian restaurants, Roobaru, has launched a new pop-up cloud kitchen, called House of Tangra. Available exclusively on Deliveroo, House of Tangra serves delectable East Indian food with a Chinese and Nepalese twist. Order the Thai green prawn curry and the galli chilli paneer and thank us later.

House of Tangra by Roobaru. @houseoftangradxb

Beat the holiday blues with Avli’s summer cocktails

Let’s be honest, when are we ever not craving Greek food? Avli by Tashas in DIFC is always our go-to spot for post-work drinks or a late-night tipple. This summer season, guests can find a refreshing cocktail menu inspired by the Aegean Riviera from the Skino-Rita, a Greek twist on the classic margarita, to the tropical Aegean punch, there’s a concoction to tantalize everyone’s tastebuds.

Avli by tashas, Building 9, Gate Village, DIFC, 12pm to 1am. (04) 359 0008. avlibytashas.com

Visit the Garden in the Sky

This famed Expo attraction is open to the public again. The hanging garden ascends into the sky up to 55 metres and guests can revel in the beauty of the Expo property from the sky. You can visit the Garden in the Sky between 6pm and 10pm during the remainder of the summer months. Tickets are priced at Dhs30 per person however, children under two and people of determination have free entry.

Garden in The Sky, Expo City, open daily from 6pm to 10pm, Dhs30, free for children under two and people of determination. expocitydubai.com

Take the little ones to ski camp

What better way to keep the little ones cool and entertained this summer than by taking them to a fun and jam-packed summer camp at Ski Dubai? Ski Dubai’s summer camp takes place from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and is suitable for children aged three to 13 years old. For Dhs350 per day, children will get to try out the snow park rides, meet the penguins at the encounter, build a snowman, get their face painted, watch a movie at the snow cinema, visit Magic Planet, and more. Lunch and snacks are also included.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. July 3 to August 31. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. Dhs350 per day or Dhs1,500 per week. Children aged three to 13 years old. skidxb.com

Saturday, August 5

Check out a new brunch

If you’ve not checked out chef Alvin Leung’s bold cuisine at Caesars Palace yet, then Demon Duck’s new summer brunch is the perfect opportunity. On the menu, expect sweet and sour chicken, rainbow trout and barbecue beef, paired with free-flowing drinks and cool beats from DJ Niko. The brunch packages are priced at Dhs299 for soft, Dhs388 for house, or Dhs488 for premium.

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, 1pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs288 soft, Dhs388 house, Dhs488 premium. Tel: (0)4 556 6466, caesars.com

Discover the art of clay moulding

Looking for a low-key and relaxing weekend activity? Circle Cafe in Jumeirah Islands are hosting a clay moulding workshop every Saturday throughout summer. The session takes place from 4pm to 6pm and is priced at Dhs75 per person which is fully redeemable on food and drinks. A great summer activity for both grown-ups and little ones.

Circle Cafe, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai. Saturdays, 4pm to 6pm. Dhs75 fully redeemable. To book visit @fosc.art

Indulge in a brunch and spa experience

This is what summer dreams are made of… Looking for a Saturday that combines both blissfuly relaxation and gourmet dining? Then you need to book Beauty and the Feast, a new experience at Anantara The Palm that combines a one-hour spa treatment with a buffet brunch extravaganza all for just Dhs799. The spa and brunch deal is available on Saturdays throughout summer until September 30, and includes your choice of 60-minute treatment followed by a four-hour brunch at Crescendo inclusive of house beverages.

Beauty and The Feast, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, spa access 9am to midday, brunch 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, until September 30, Dhs799. Tel: (0)4 567 8304, anantara.com

Attend a tacos and tequila festival

If you haven’t yet visited the tacos and tequila festival at Rodeo Drive, taking place until August 6, then vamos amigos! For Dhs75, guests can choose two tequila-based drinks and one portion of tacos from the yellowfin tuna taco to the Wagyu striploin with Morita salsa.

Rodeo Drive, Trade Centre, Dubai. Daily, 6pm to 3am. Tel:(0)544177028. @rodeodrivedubai

Sunday, August 6

Update your summer wardrobe

Fashionistas, remain calm…Sustainable British fashion label, Nobody’s Child, has just landed for the first time in the UAE. You can shop the stylish summer dresses and chic sets at selected Marks and Spencer’s stores including Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. Shoppers can browse a selection 18 pieces, from floral printed dresses to stunning co-ords, in a range of sizes from UK 8 to UK 18.

Nobody’s Child, Marks and Spencer’s Dubai Mall and Dubai Hills Mall. @marksandspencersme

Finish the weekend on a high

Jones the Grocer has launched a new roast dinner menu. The casual, family-friendly cafe and gourmet is perfect for long afternoons catching up with friends or spending quality time with loved ones. Its new roast dinner features stuffed roast chicken or roasted Australian striploin served with all the trimmings including Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, and lashings of gravy, for Dhs119 per person. We recommend leaving room for dessert.

Jones the Grocer, multiple locations across Dubai. Every Sunday from 12pm. Tel:(0)52 527 1750. jonesthegrocer.com

