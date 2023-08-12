Before the little ones go back to school…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like Summer Restaurant Week deals, creative workshops, one-off supper clubs, family-friendly events, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, August 25

Last chance to enjoy a summer staycation deal

Pack your best swimsuits, sunscreen and your Emirates ID and make your way to Nikki Beach Spa & Resort Dubai for a fun staycation. For a two night stay, you can avail of a 30 per cent discount, plus breakfast at Cafe Nikki, and free entrance to the beach club. To de-stress, you have a 30 per cent discount on treatments at Nikki Spa. Room rates start from Dhs800, and don’t forget to use code STAYCATION before you reserve.

Nikki Beach Spa & Resort Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, room rates start from Dhs800. Only until September 30. Tel: (0)4 376 6000, dubai.nikkibeach.com

Make the most of Summer Restaurant Week

Foodies, it’s officially Summer Restaurant Week. Taking place until August 27, diners can eat out at their favourite restaurants with tasty set menus for a fraction of the normal price. For a delightful lunch date, head to Italian restaurant Slice inside Media City’s Grand Plaza Movenpick for a two-course lunch priced at Dhs95, or a three-course dinner for Dhs150. What to order? We recommend the melt-in-the-mouth capelletto four cheese pasta followed by a non-negotiable scoop of Movenpick’s pistachio ice cream. Buon appetito!

Slice, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Media City, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 525 7777. @slice.dxb

One for the cocktail enthusiasts

Kicking off a series of exciting bar collaborations to come, Nobu Dubai presents an exclusive cocktail menu with multi-award-winning Shingo Gokan. Taking place for two nights only, August 24 and August 25, guests can immerse themselves in the innovative creations of the mixology legend, including four limited-edition cocktails and two mocktails. Cocktails are priced at Dhs75 and mocktails Dhs60. Take a seat at the bar and let Shingo Gokan’s incredible skills do the talking.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25 from 9pm. Tel:(0)4 425 0760. atlantis.com

Saturday, August 26

Discover one of Dubai’s many hidden gems

Juntas is an intimate neighbourhood escape, located in a local Emirati lady’s home in Al Mizhar. A space for the community, Juntas is influenced by the undisturbed Portuguese countryside combined with Emirati culture. On the menu, guests can enjoy homemade sandwiches, coffee, afternoon tea, pizza, and freshly baked goods including the San Sebastián, in a cosy, homely atmosphere. You won’t want to leave. Discover more of Dubai’s hidden gems here.

Juntas, Al Mizhar, Dubai. Tuesday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm. Closed Mondays. @livejuntas

Create your own scented candle

If you’re looking for something low-key and relaxing this weekend, we have the perfect activity for you. Taking place this Saturday, make your own scented candle with Glimm, a Dubai-based women-owned candle brand. During the two-hour workshop, from 4pm to 6pm, you’ll learn all about the different kinds of soy wax and develop your own fragrance formula creating your very own scented candle to take home or give to a loved one as a gift. Prices start at Dhs300. Slots are limited, so be sure to book.

Shop 1, Building A5, Al Safa Park, Dubai. Saturday, August 26. 4pm to 6pm. Dhs300 per person. @glimmcandleuae

Take a Middle Eastern food tour

Looking for a unique dining experience away from five-star hotels? See a side of Dubai that is often overlooked by residents and tourists with Frying Pan Adventures walking tours. Learn all about Middle Eastern food and culture, hear stories from the resident guide, meet like-minded foodies, and feast on iconic Dubai dishes from delicious Palestinian falafels and hummus to Arabic coffee or ‘gahwa’ with baklava. During summer (June to August) the walking tour is shortened by a stop because of the heat with a discounted price of Dhs367 per person. All you need is comfortable footwear, adjustable pants, and headphones to hear the guide. It’s safe to say you will not leave hungry.

Frying Pan Adventures Middle Eastern food tour, Saturday, August 26, 6pm. Dhs367 per person. fryingpanadventures.com

Don’t miss this unique foodie experience

Like your food? You’ll love this… For one night only, Alserkal’s funky French brasserie and private dining hub Le Guepard is collaborating with Yava Dubai for a unique Palestinian dining experience. Treat your senses to something new with a delicious six-course menu prepared with heart and soul by Chef Olcay Hanci and his team. The dinner starts from 7.30pm onwards, book by messaging the Le Guepard team on Instagram.

Le Guepard, Alskerkal Avenue, Dubai. Saturday, July 26, 7.30pm. @le_guepard_dubai

Doggy adoption day brunch

Thinking of adopting? This Saturday, Reform Social & Grill is hosting a dog adoption day brunch for furry friends who are looking for a forever home. The brunch is taking place from 1pm to 4pm and the adoption open house will be from 10am to 3pm. Brunch packages are priced at Dhs220 for soft beverages, Dhs375 for house, Dhs99 for children aged six to 13 years old, and of course free puppacinos for all dogs.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes Club, Dubai. Saturday, August 26, brunch 1pm to 4pm, dog adoption 10am to 3pm. Dhs220 (soft). Dhs375 (house), Dhs99 (children aged six to 13 years old). Tel:(0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

Sunday, August 27

Come on Barbie, let’s go party

Lace up those skates, put on your best pink attire, and get ready to glide into your best Barbie life at Roll DXB. Priced from Dhs115 per hour, channel your favourite childhood icon as you are transported into a world of neon lights, sparkling disco balls, and groovy beats. Don’t forget to wear your pinkest, Barbie-inspired outfits for a chance to win exciting prizes. The Barbie-themed roller disco is taking place all weekend from Friday to Sunday, 11am to 11pm.

Roll DXB, Port Rashid, Dubai. Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27. 11am to 11pm. From Dhs115. rolldxb.com /@rolldxb

Get free salsa lessons

Baila baila! Spice up your Sunday with free salsa lessons at Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, from 4pm to 5pm. Designed for beginners, learn all the basic salsa steps such as cuadrado, copa, and patada with the in-venue professional salsa dancers, Frank and Paula. Plus, every Wednesday you can show off your new skills with Trader Vic’s weekly ladies and gents salsa night.

Trader Vics, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sundays 4pm to 5pm and Wednesdays 7pm to 11.30pm. Free. Tel:(0)4 230 0073 hilton.com

Make the most of the last few days of the school holidays

Summer is almost over but before the little ones return to school, make sure you take advantage of the incredible summer deals around the city, including Legoland’s DREAMZzzTM summer event. With every adult ticket, children go free and get free access to the event including a magical new 4D movie, a fun brick-building challenge, and a 4D dream chaser creature hunt. Not only that, little ones will enjoy a free lunch at Caesars’ pizza and pasta buffet. Of course, no stay would be complete without a thrilling theme park visit and, with every paying adult, children can get free access to Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park. Be quick, the offer is valid until August 27.

Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts. 10am to 7pm, valid until August 27. Tel: (0)4 825 1650, legoland.com

Cool off by the beach

September is slowly creeping and, with that, beach mornings are back. Local juice bar, Feels by the Beach, has launched new soft serve ice cream and a refreshing new slushie to help beat the heat and celebrate their new Dubai mascot, Dolphee. The lemonade and agave cooler and dairy-free coconut-mango soft serve are available now at the Sunset Beach shack, made with wholesome and natural ingredients, to make your beach mornings even sweeter.

Feels by the Beach, Sunset Beach, Dubai. @wearefeels

