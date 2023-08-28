There’s always something new to do out here…

Schools may be reopening but that doesn’t mean the fun stops. There are plenty of incredible things to do in Dubai including trying out a new restaurant, checking out an art exhibition, taking a boxing lesson and much more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, August 28

Taste the world on a plate at Jumeirah Restaurants

You don’t want to miss out on making the most of some final summer dining deals at Jumeirah Restaurants. With five different cuisines to choose from across eight different venues, there is a variety of set menus to choose from. You will be able to taste the best each restaurant has to offer starting at Dhs120 for a three-course meal and one soft beverage, or a two-course meal and two soft beverages and Dhs150 per person for a three-course meal and one house drink, or a two-course meal and two house drinks. The restaurants taking part are The Noodle House, The Bolt Hole, Hillhouse Brasserie, Trattoria and Boaz.

Jumeirah Restaurants, various locations. @jumeirahgroup

Head for post-work drinks at Boom Battle Bar

Need a new spot for post-work drinks? Check out Boom Battle Bar at Jumeirah Beach where you can enjoy a two-for-one deal on Crazier Golf and a selection of cocktails, house spirits, hops, and grape, each starting at just Dhs35. The deal runs Sunday to Friday, from 4pm to 8pm. Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, Sun to Fri, 4pm to 8pm, Dhs35 on selected drinks . Tel:(0)4 585 7357. @boom.dxb

Tuesday, August 29

Take breakfast with a lush view at The Farm, Al Barari

Want greenery? Head to The Farm, Al Barari where you can dine surrounded by nature. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city with waterfalls, gorgeous plants and open-sided decking from where you can enjoy your alfresco picnic breakfast. Dishes include freshly cooked omelettes, eggs royale, waffles, full English and plenty more.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai, daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Experience Lebanese cuisine with a twist at Babel Dubai

Falafel truffle? Smokey caviar hummus? Yes, these are actual dishes, and you can try them at Dubai’s newest Lebanese fine dining spot with a twist, Babel Dubai. The Beirut import first opened in Dubai in 2018 at the beachfront destination La Mer, before closing a few years later. Now, the restaurant joins Gia, Opso and Tulum in the Fashion Avenue extension of Dubai Mall. The space boasts incredible views of the iconic Dubai Fountain and Downtown Dubai, which can be admired from the expansive terrace and airy indoor dining space. Expect to see an open kitchen, fresh seafood display, sandstone walls, grand arches, and regal seating areas that add to the vibrant ambience.

Babel, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, daily noon to midnight.Tel:(0)4 431 2333. babelrestaurant.com

Wednesday, August 30

Pack a punch on International Boxing Day at Aura Skypool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Punch (@luckypunch_boxing)

Sweat and fight it out in style at the 360-degree Aura Skypool. In celebration of International Boxing Day (August 27) and Emirati Women’s Day (August 28), Aura Skypool in collaboration with boxing Lucky Punch Dubai is hosting a one-off ladies-only evening class on August 30. The 45-minute session will be led by female World Champion boxer, Ikram Kerwat from 8.15pm. Tickets start at Dhs190 per person and can be purchased from here. Can’t make it on the day? Classes run every Monday at 8.15pm and 9.15pm and Tuesday at 7am throughout September.

Aura Skypool Lounge, Palm Jumeirah, Wed, August 30, from 8.15pm, Dhs190 per person. Tel:(0)4 566 2121. @auraskypool

Be part of the Asia Cup Fever at Flying Catch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FlyingCatch -Dubai (@flyingcatch_dubai)

This one is for all the cricket fans. If you’re looking for a fun spot to watch Asia Cup 2023, then head over to Flying Catch at Jumeirah 1 to experience all things cricket frenzy and entertainment. Starting on Wednesday, August 30 until September 17, the restaurant is running an offer where for Dhs149, you can enjoy unlimited starters and two refreshing mocktails for three hours. At the end of the first three hours, you will get a 20 per cent discount on main courses and desserts. This offer runs on days of India league matches only. On the days of non-India leagues, diners can enjoy unlimited biryani and mocktails for three hours at Dhs99. Booking is mandatory.

Flying Catch Sports Cafe & Restaurant, Jumeirah 1, from Aug 30 to Sept 17, India league matches, Dhs149 per person and 20 per cent off the menu, non-India leagues, Dhs99 per person. @flyingcatch_dubai

Thursday, August 31

Last chance: Go see Van Gogh X Japan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Van Gogh x Japan at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) showcases how Ukiyo-e shaped Van Gogh’s style while immersing guests in an ultimate Japanese experience. You can even upgrade your ticket to include an Ikebana masterclass where you will get to learn about the Japanese art of flowers, a tea tasting or even a Haiku masterclass to try your hand at Japanese short-form poetry. Tickets start at Dhs110 for 12 years and above, and for children three to 11 years it’s Dhs59.

0)4 277 4044. toda.ae Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Mon to Sun, 10am to 11pm, until August 31, 12 and up Dhs110, 3 to 11 years Dhs59. Tel:(

Catch a rare blue moon in the sky this week

If you missed seeing Saturn and its rings, then don’t worry- there’s another cool and rare celestial event happening this week. And we are talking once in 20 years kind of rare. The blue moon sighting, which is expected to happen on Thursday, August 31, is when the Moon will be at the closest point to the Earth. Contrary to the name, this phenomenon is not named because the moon will turn blue, but cause two full moons are being sighted within a span of 29.5 days or within the same calendar month. Residents in Dubai can book tickets with Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre. It will cost you Dhs60 for adults and Dhs40 for kids under 13.

