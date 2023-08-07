We call simulation…

…on the fact that we’re already halfway through this year. It feels like 2023 just started yesterday, so this isn’t making any kind of sense to us, but this list of exciting things to do in the capital this week will keep you happily busy (read, distracted). Plus you’ll have a couple of things to look forward to over the weekdays.

Here are 7 super fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday

Bangin’ business lunch with BB Social Dining

Baos, bites and BBQ sure does sound incredibly enticing, especially on a Monday post-work. For Dhs125 per head, choose from the Baos, Bites and Barbecues categories from their specially devised menu, featuring options like crispy beef bao, super green hummus and salmon sambal teriyaki. Soft drinks or water are included, and a dessert (there’s always room) for an additional Dhs20.

BB Social Dining, Rosewood Hotel, Al Maryah Island, Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs125, Tel: (0) 2 236 2600, @bbabudhabi

Pamper sesh at the Iridium Spa, St. Regis Saadiyat Island

We all deserve some self-care, eh? Located on the picturesque Saadiyat Island, the Iridium Spa at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort Abu Dhabi should be your go-to spot for treating yourself during the week. Indulge in rituals like the Tekmida Body Ritual – a traditional Moroccan ritual featuring high-end eco-friendly products, hot towels to relieve tension, soothe muscle pain and restore energy circulation in the body. Post massage, head over to a traditional hammam or the pool.

Iridium Spa, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort Abu Dhabi, daily, 11am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 2 498 8996, iridium.saadiyat@stregis.com

Tuesday

High tea-ing it right with Up and Below

The Up & Below high tea indeed stays true to its name. With gorgeous views of the city, afternoon tea at this spot features canapés, scones, savoury nibbles and unlimited tea and coffee included for the generous price of Dhs99 for two people. It’s a deal and a meal you don’t want to miss.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, weekdays 3pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)52 914 1207. @courtyardabudhabi

Wednesday

Pool days for days at Glo Abu Dhabi

The gorgeous Glo Terrace and Pool at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi offers incredible views of Al Maryah Island. Grab their weekday pool pass for Dhs180 per person, with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages, and witness them for yourself.

Glo, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, weekdays, Dhs180 per head, Tel: (0)2 813 5550, abudhabi@rosewoodhotels.com

French brunch breaks and new menus at PAUL

The brand new all-day brunch menu at PAUL, the region’s very own French casual dining restaurant, is inviting you to celebrate 20 years of serving up French delicacies. The newly added section presents seven distinctive dishes incorporating different flavours from around the world, featuring dishes like the salmon roll and the brunch burger. An array of new offerings has been added to other parts of the menu as well, like the shrimp burrata rosé and the crusted feta chilli honey.

PAUL, across various locations, @paularabia

Thursday

Steak and frites kinda night at Jones the Grocer

Steak and potatoes for all at Jones the Grocer on Thursdays. Picture this: grilled Australian striploin, served with unlimited skin-on fries and a sauce of your choice. Pick from chimichurri sauce, a rosemary and green peppercorn jus, or a Béarnaise sauce. Available from 6pm till closing at Dhs99 per head. Dhs199 per head will get you two Steak Frites with a sauce each and a dessert to share for two people. Date night, sorted.

Jones the Grocer, across various locations, Thursdays, 6pm onwards, Dhs99 or Dhs199, Tel: (0)52 527 1750, jonesthegrocer.com

Catch Barbie in cinemas (finally)

Hi Barbie! After much anticipation and a long wait, it’s finally here – the movie we’ve all been waiting for. The initial postponement of Barbie, one of the biggest movies of the year did put us in a bit of panic, but it’s all over now. The movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling releases across the country on Thursday, August 10, so put on your best pink outfit and go live your best Barb-tastic life.

Barbie, across cinemas, Thursday, August 10, @barbiethemovie

Images: Supplied and Unsplash