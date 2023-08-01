The comedic genius will be performing at the Dubai Opera…

Dubai has plenty of giggle-worthy shows coming up from Indian comedian Vir Das in September to South African funnyman Trevor Noah in October and Michael McIntyre tickling your funnybone to kick off 2024. And we’ve just gotten news of yet another top comedian performing in Dubai this November – Jim Gaffigan.

The American funnyman is performing at the Dubai Opera as part of his Barely Alive Tour on Friday, November 25. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 3 at 12pm on livenation.me. Want a guaranteed ticket? Sign up for the pre-sale via the same link so you don’t miss out. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Sharing the post about his Middle East tour on his official Instagram account, Jim Gaffigan said, ‘I’m looking forward to heading to the Middle East this November.’

The renowned American stand-up comedian is also an actor, starring in Super Troopers 1 & 2, Three Kings and more. He is currently the lead in the Sci-Fi dramedy, Linoleum and is also going to portray the iconic character Mr Smee in Disney’s upcoming Peter Pan and Wendy.