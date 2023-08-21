Monday fundays…

And Tuesday fundays. And Wednesday fundays. Basically, all the days in Abu Dhabi are fundays. The capital sure knows how to live it up on the weekend, but the weekdays are no different. The happiest of hours, spa treatments for days and much more in the capital this week. You don’t want to miss out.

Here are 7 fantastic things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday

Happy hour and joyful times at Sundowners

Need an after-work pick-me-up? Head over to Sundowners at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Yas Island for a happy hour that will put the biggest smile on your face. Every day, from 5pm to 7pm, buy one drink and get another drink free on selected beverages. Sip sip, folks.

Sundowners, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Yas Island, Daily, 5pm to 7pm, Tel: (0) 2 656 3000, @crowneplazayasisland

A trip to relaxation town with The SPA

The SPA at W Abu Dhabi invites you into a tranquil paradise with their special offer. Head out for a mid-workday break and get a 60-minute massage treatment of your preference at just Dhs333 per head (expect our envy if you can do that kind of thing). It’s just the thing you need to shoo away all that stress.

The SPA, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs333, Tel: (0) 2 656 0000, @wabudhabi

Tuesday

Business in the morning, thrills in the evening with Ferrari World

Ferrari World is saying the more the merrier with their Family and Friends offer. Get four single day passes for the price of three when purchased online. If you’re a social butterfly and have a group bigger than four, you’ll get a further 25 per cent discount on each additional pass purchased.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, until December 31, for UAE residents only, Tel: (600) 511 115, @ferrariworldabudhabi

Wednesday

Ladies night done right at Tori No Su

Every Wednesday, you can round up all your galentines for free-flowing drinks and a platter of Japanese bites at Tori no Su. There are two offers for the lovely ladies, with those wishing to stay from 6.30pm to 8.30pm paying Dhs129, or if you’re in it for the long haul, Dhs199 for those who wish to stay from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Tori No Su, Conrad Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday, 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)2 811 5666, @torinosu.conradetihadtowers

Catch summer before it slips away at Abu Dhabi EDITION

The pool at the Abu Dhabi EDITION is the perfect setting for a chilled-out pool day. Relax cabana-side against the backdrop of Marina Skyline Views as you tuck into light bites from Alba Terrace, with a weekday pool pass priced at Dhs150, which is fully redeemable, or a weekend pass priced at Dhs225, of which you’ll get Dhs150 back to spend on food and drink.

Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen Marina, daily 7am to 9pm, Tel: (0)2 208 0000, editionhotels.com

Thursday

Meaty numbers at The Director’s Club

The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton’s very own meatery, The Director’s Club, is serving up an offer like no other for all the meat lovers out there. For Dhs450, you can choose three premium cuts from the menu, paired with a choice of grape and served with a side dish and sauce. Add six bottles of Japanese hops for Dhs120 and three more glasses of grape for Dhs100.

The Director’s Club, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, daily, 5:30pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs450, Tel: (0) 2 815 0000, dine.thewabudhabi@hilton.com

Hit a strike (or not) with Khalifa International Bowling Centre

Cosmic Bowling at 7pm every Wednesday is your chance to face off against your gang and come out on top (if you don’t chronically gutter your ball) at an epic game of bowling for just Dhs25 for an individual game. The Khalifa International Bowling Centre is one of the biggest in the capital, with 40 public bowling lanes.

Khalifa International Bowling Centre, Zayed Sports City, daily, 12pm to 12am, starts at Dhs25, Tel: (0)2 403 4200, @zayedsportscity

