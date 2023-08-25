The Crown Prince is a firm fan of the British countryside…

The ever-adventurous H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has been known to embark on some pretty incredible vacations. From diving in Malta to skiing in Courchevel and hiking in Yosemite National Park, Dubai’s Crown Prince – fondly known as Fazza – regularly keeps followers up-to-date on his thrilling trips.

This summer, his latest travels have taken Fazza to the rolling Yorkshire hills. In a string of snaps shared with his 16 million followers on Instagram, Fazza and his group are seen to be embarking on a shooting trip. Dressed smartly in his shooting gear, Sheikh Hamdan appears to be warmly dressed for a cloudy day in Yorkshire as the group stand among the lavender fields.

Joining Sheikh Hamdan for his recent shooting trip in Yorkshire were Uncle Saeed, a regular travel companion of the Crown Prince; and one of his little best friend, Maj. Maj, who is the son of Fazza’s long-time friend Ahmed Jaber Al Harbi, is regularly spotted on adventures with his father and Sheikh Hamdan.

Another sweet snap shared from the group’s Yorkshire adventures featured a heartwarming photo of Sheikh Hamdan holding hands with his two-year-old twins, Rashid and Sheikha. It’s unclear from the photos whether Sheikh Hamdan’s third child, a little boy born earlier this year, joined the group in England. The little boy, named Mohammed, was born in February 2023.

Sheikh Hamdan is clearly a fan of Yorkshire, having shared a series of snaps from his summer holiday here last August.

